BASEBALL
CAM 8, Exira-EHK 2: Jack Follmann and Chase Spieker each had a pair of RBIs to help lead CAM past Exira-EHK 8-2 in Rolling Valley Conference action Friday night.
The Cougars pounded out eight hits and drew seven walks on the evening. Colby Rich had three hits, including a double, while Joe Kauffmann and Ethan Follmann each scored a pair of runs.
Seth Hensley's RBI made it 3-0 after two innings, and the Cougars added three more in the fourth after Jack Follmann's RBI.
Cougar starter Joe Kauffmann struck out eight of the first 10 Spartan batters he faced, yielding only a one-out base hit to Trey Petersen. The Spartans didn't have any runners in scoring position until the fifth inning, and got two in the bottom of the seventh off RBIs by Derrek Kommes and Tyler Kingery, both with two out.
ACGC splits: The Chargers split a pair of games it hosted at its weekend tournament, beating Lenox 4-2 and falling to Hinton 10-7.
In the Lenox game, Tegan Slaybaugh and Reid Rumelhart each had two hits for ACGC, while Miles Kading had a pair of RBIs. Lance Bunde picked up the win, giving up four hits in five innings of work; Slaybaugh got the save.
In the nightcap, Hinton put up five runs to put distance between themselves and the Chargers. Rumelhart and Charlie Crawford each had two RBIs, with Rumelhart's coming on a home run.
SOFTBALL
Exira-EHK 8, CAM 4: The Cougars took a 4-3 lead in the top of the second inning, and that score held until the bottom of the fifth when the Spartans rallied and took the lead for good in a Rolling Valley Conference game Friday night in Kimballton.
Alisa Partridge had two hits as eight Spartans reached safely on the hit. Shay Burmeister added two RBIs to the cause.
Macy Emgarten struck out 10 and walked just one while giving up five hits.