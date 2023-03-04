The Lenon Mills Dam has served as the upper boundary to the Black Bass, both smallmouth and largemouth bass, catch and release regulation in the Middle Raccoon River since it was established more than 35 years ago.
top story
OUTDOOR NEWS: New catch-and-release regulations on Middle Raccoon River
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Vargason earns coaching honor from IGCA
- Area students rank among Top 2% at Iowa State University
- CAM legend Artist to get IGHSAU Hall of Fame induction
- Atlantic to host second Female Athlete Empowerment Symposium
- IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE BOYS' BASKETBALL: ACGC can't keep up with top-ranked GVC
- PREP BASKETBALL: WIC names all-conference squads for boys, girls basketball
- Area Police Reports
- PREP BASKETBALL: Harter, Jensen on all-Hawkeye Ten girls' squad
- IOWA REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL – Scores and regional final pairings
- Peppers earns third all-GPAC 1st team honor
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.