A year ago, Exira-EHK was an “elite eight,” both figuratively (reaching the state quarterfinals in Iowa Class 1A) and literally (eight players on the squad).
This year, they had 11 players – maybe call them the “Elite Eleven?” – but their top players once again ruled the News-Telegeraph’s all-girls’ basketball team.
It’s the fourth year for such a team, and this time around, there’s five players who donned Spartan maroon on the roster, a record for any team. But when you reach state for a second year, and both win the Rolling Valley Conference and reach the regional finals for three years running, it’s an honor well deserved.
It’s the Spartans’ top player, a strong inside presence for the team, that has earned the honor of Team Captain.
But there were plenty of other highlights around the area:
- An Atlantic team that continues to hold steady and is showing signs of moving upward with the area’s top freshman and one of the area’s best all-around athletes backing her up.
- The strong 1-2 punch of Audubon, whose two top players recorded double-doubles on a regular basis, frequently in the same game.
- A CAM program that continues to produce solid basketball, with a strong second-place finish in a tough conference.
And the list goes on.
These teams are determined by a number of factors, including post-season honors, statistics and judgment by the News-Telegraph staff. In addition to a captain, there’s the rest of the starting five, a sixth girl (the equivalent to the first player off the bench) and the bench behind her.
As is the case with most teams chosen by media outlets, we will not take questions or respond to comments regarding our choices. And with that, here’s our choices for the all-News-Telegraph girls’ basketball team:
CAPTAIN
Macy Emgarten, sr., Exira-EHK: Four year starter, three-year all-stater who led the Spartans to two straight state tournament appearances and a third regional final. Scored 17.2 ppg, plus filled the stat line with 8.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game for the Spartans. Will continue her basketball career at Simpson College in Indianola, where she’ll also play softball, another sport in which she excels. First-team all-state Class 1A. First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference; all-IGCA Class 1A West Central District.
STARTING FIVE
Aleah Hermansen, sr., Audubon: Western Iowa Conference Player Of the Year. All-time leading scorer with 1,457 points, with a league-best 18.4 ppg. Added in 7.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game. Will continue her career at Dordt University. Second-team all-state Class 1A. First-team all-WIC; all-IGCA Class 1A West Central District.
Quinn Grubbs, jr., Exira-EHK: The playmaker the last three seasons for the Spartans, had 16.0 ppg, plus 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.3 asissts per game in leading the team to another Rolling Valley Conference title and a second-straight state tournament appearance. Reached 1,000 career points in the regional final vs. Stanton. Second-team all-state Class 1A. First-team all-RVC; all-IGCA Class 1A West Central District.
Jaci Christensen, sr., Audubon: First-team all-Western Iowa Conference; all-IGCA Class 1A West Central District. School’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,000-plus in her career. Also had 1,000-plus points, one of only four in school history. Will continue her career at Iowa Central Community College Averaged a double-double – 14.4 points, 11.8 rebounds – per game, plus 2.4 steals as defensive specialist.
Paytn Harter, fresh., Atlantic: Perhaps among the best freshmen among Iowa Class 3A schools statewide. Her impressive debut season saw her score 13.6 ppg, plus add 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Helped lead Trojans to a third-straight 9-14 season and another Class 3A regional semifinal appearance. Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference; all-IGCA Class 3A Southwest District.
SIXTH GIRL
Jada Jensen, jr., Atlantic: Two-year starter who plays point guard as well as she can play defense. Averaged 12.1 ppg, plus 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.3 steals per contest. Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference; all-IGCA Class 3A Southwest District.
THE BENCH
Mallory Behnken, sr., CAM: Versatile multi-sport athlete had 12.9 ppg and 7.5 rebounds per game in leading Cougars to an Iowa Class 1A regional semifinal appearance. Strong inside play had her record a team-high 36 blocks. First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference; all-IGCA Class 1A West Central District.
Alaina Bunde, sr., ACGC: Top leader for the Chargers averaged 7.1 ppg, plus had a team-high 147 rebounds and 17 blocks. Second-team all-West Central Activities Conference.
Shay Burmeister, jr., Exira-EHK: Off-guard who averages 9.6 ppg, and a part of the starting five for the Spartans that plays most of the game every game. Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference.
Delaney Goshorn, soph., AHSTW: Helped lead a new generation of Lady Vikes with 13.6 ppg, 6.1 ppg and 2.0 assists. First-team all-Western Iowa Conference.
Aubrey Guyer, jr., Atlantic: Perhaps the strongest inside-the-paint presence for the Trojans, had a 6.8 ppg and 4.4 rebounds; her 12 blocks was a team high.
Elly Henderson, fresh., Riverside: Lady Dawgs have promising future behind a strong debut season, with 7.9 ppg, along with per-games of 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals. Second-team all-Western Iowa Conference.
Alisa Partridge, sr., Exira-EHK: Pint-sized dynamo guard showed size was no detriment with her 114 rebounds. A strong second playmaker with 1.9 assists and defensively had 2.0 steals. One to count on when needed, and the glue for a starting five that plays the majority of their contests.
Molly Rasmussen, sr., Exira-EHK: A third Spartan that averages in double figures with 11 ppg, along with 5.6 rebounds. Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference.
Brenna Rossell, jr. Griswold: Statistically the leader for the Tigers, with 9.0 ppg, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 rebounds per game. Two-year starter.
Eva Steffensen, soph., CAM: Versatile athlete who continues to improve in talent. Had 13.5 ppg, plus 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 asissts, 2.8 steals and 1.1 blocks. First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference; all-IGCA Class 1A West Central District.
McKenna Wiechman, jr. Griswold: Three-year starter was a bright spot in a tough year for the Tigers, with 8.5 ppg and 1.5 rebounds per contest. Second-team all-Corner Conference