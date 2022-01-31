AFTON – Atlantic finished second to West Des Moines Valley, 3,382 to 3,292, iin the Bullseye Division at the East Union Invitational over the weekend.
Coach Clint Roland said there were great individual showings once again, with Connor Johnson finishing first with a 291 and Cooper Jipsen with a 288 and Carter Smith in sixth, also with a 288. Mariah Hasley was ninth with a 277 and Halle Copeland 10th with a 275.
Atlantic Middle School fell just 14 points short of Stillwell Middle School of West Des Moines, 3,068-3,054. Margaret McCurdy was first with a 275 and Lilly Johnson second with a 272. Lily Willrich was sixth with a 260 and Katrina Williams eight at 258. Hank Roberts was fourth in the boys' division with a 269.
3D DIVISION
Atlantic High School edged West Des Moines Valley, 1,683 to 1,669. The Trojans were led by Cooper Jipsen with a 291, followed by Carter Smith at 282, Conner Johnson third at 281, and Zane Berg fifth at 277. Women's results included Mariah Hadley, third at 283, Halle Copeland seventh at 269 and Quincy Sorenson ninth at 262.
Atlantic Middle School took second to Valley 1487 to 1484. They were led by Hank Roberts, second at 263; and Jake Simonton and seventh at 256. Girls' leaders were Lily Johnson, first at 269; Katrina Williams, fourth at 251; and Aubrey Graham, fifth at 247.
Next up for the Trojans is a 3D dual, Atlantic vs. Valley, on Friday, then Saturday a tournament in Diagonal.
"We are in the last 3 weeks making our push into the state tournament for both high school and middle school in Bullseye and 3D," said coach Clint Roland.