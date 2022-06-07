CRESTON – The Atlantic softball team fell victim to some hefty swinging by Creston, and as a result suffered a rarity Monday night: being on the wrong end of a Hawkeye Ten Conference sweep.
A big first inning by the Panthers in the opening game and some strong hitting in the nightcap showed that their Class 4A No. 11 ranking was for real in their 14-4, 7-4 wins over the Trojans.
Creston scored eight runs on seven hits in the first inning, but Atlantic fought back in the top of the second inning with a run by Lila Wiedersten, but the Panthers kept up the scoring with three more runs in the bottom half of the second and three more in the third.
Maddie Huddleson and Jada Jensen each singled and scored in the top of the third for Atlantic to make it 11-3, but Creston slammed the door shut in the bottom half of the inning.
The nightcap didn't go much better as three different Panthers connected on home runs, including Morgan Driskell's two-run shot over centerfield and Nevaeh Randall's three-run blast. The Trojans took advantage of some shaky Panther defense late, with Zoey Kirchhoff bringing home two runs to make it 7-4, but that's as close as it got.
Huddleson went 2-for-2 in the opening game, while Claire Pellett, Riley Wood and Kirchhoff each had RBIs. Wiederstein's double in the opener was the only extra-base hit of the night for the Trojans. They were held to five hits in the nightcap and could not take advantage of five walks.
Atlantic (8-4, 4-2 Hawkeye Ten Conference) hosts Harlan tonight at 5:30 p.m.