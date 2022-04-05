ATLANTIC – Both of Atlantic’s soccer teams, the boys and girls, have had one game already logged for the 2022 season, and the results were mixed ... record-wise, that is.
Coach Matt Smith’s boys fought hard against Riverside, expected to be one of the top contenders for the Western Iowa Conference title, before falling in double overtime, 3-2. The Trojan girls, coached by Dan Vargason, came away with a convincing 5-0 win after a big game by a player who is expected to become the program’s all-time career leading scorer this year.
Here’s a little bit more about each team as the Trojans enter their second week of action:
GIRLS
The Trojans recorded what’s believed to be their first-ever 10-win season, finishing fourth among the eight Hawkeye Ten Conference teams fielding girls’ soccer teams.
“We had good performance on the field,” said Vargason. “We put a good product out. Even the games that we were losing we were, for the most part, competitive. Scoring was improved so we were able to do that.
“But the thing I was happiest about was our team gelled,” he continued. “We played together and played for each other. It was a lot of fun to coach.”
Indeed it was, and even a 7-0 season-ending loss to Panorama in the Iowa Class 1A regional opener couldn’t dampen the historic season a year ago.
Eight starters return from a year ago, behind an offense led by forward Jada Jensen, who scored 27 goals last season. Aubrey Guyer had nine assists last year, many of those setting up Jensen goals.
Now juniors, both Jensen and Guyer, who are dual-sporting (also participating in track) are back this season, as is junior goalie Edria Brummer. Brummer split time in the goal box last year, and recorded 131 saves while allowing 35 goals, good for a 78.9% save rate.
Midfielder Lindley Eblen and sweeper Quinn Grubbs, both midfielders, were all-conference picks last year and are also back in the starting lineup, as is junior forward Mattie Dvorak. Eblen was the second-leading scorer a year ago with seven goals and also recorded seven assists, while Grubbs and Dvorak combined for three goals and three assists.
Other starters back are midfielder-forwards Irelyn Gundy, a freshman, and Dayna Dreager, a sophomore. Gundy, Dreager, Eblen and Grubbs are all capable of scoring, particularly when opposing defenses are keying on Jensen.
“All those players got to learn the system last year and learned how we wanted to play,” said Vargason. “This year we’re going to keep it similar and it’s nice when you throw people on the field and they know what they’re supposed to be doing. They’re able to help our new starters ... and have done a great job getting our younger players where they’re supposed to be.”
Breaking into the starting lineup are a pair of players from CAM, Kiera Nichols and Eva Steffensen (Gundy is also from CAM, while Grubbs is from Exira-EHK), and Chensia Narios, an Atlantic senior who has managed the team but is taking the field for the first time as outside midfielder. Senior Jeanna Kramer, a defensive midfielder, is also expected to see the most action of her career this season. Freshman Maddie Richter, a newcomer to the sport, has been slotted in as a defensive forward and has also made an immediate impact.
The Trojans are expected to run a 3-4-1-2 formation, which is flexible enough to allow some adjustment to the 3-4-3 and 3-5-2 formations depending on the offensive goal for a given game.
Vargason said he believes Council Bluffs Lewis Central will once again be the top contender for the Hawkeye Ten Conference title, although teams like Harlan, Carroll Kuemper and Council Bluffs St. Albert also have a large number of starters.
BOYS
The Trojan boys won just once last season, so there’s nowhere to go but up this year for second-year coach Matt Smith and his team.
“We lost a lot of close games where a goal or two that if we scored could have (had the game) easily could have turned the other way. I think we had six or seven losses like that,” he said. “Our conference is very top heavy and some of the bottom teams we lost by a goal or two.
“I think our atmosphere and culture ... another one of our coaches and I were just talking about that, and we told the kids that everything just felt different this year from last year,” said Smith. “They know what I’m looking for and the culture ... and that’s been a good positive and I hope that continues to get better as we go.”
That culture started with last year’s Iowa Class 1A district tournament opener, where the Trojans battled hard before falling 3-1 to an eventual statebound Greene County team.
Smith said he’s big on a possession game out of the 3-5-2 formation, and the favorite shape is triangle solo. Passing in the offense has been a focus of early practices. Communication has been big as well, as is holding the ball.
The thing is, with a large senior class graduated, there’s a number of new faces to get to know. The good news is, there’s enough familiar faces – six returning starters – to lead the way.
Senior Nathan Pobanz is the top returning scorer with two goals from a year ago, while Lee Houser, also a senior, had a pair of assists and one goal. Tristan Mathisen had one goal as well, while Jayden Ford added a pair of assists; both are seniors.
Sophomore Tyrell Williams returns as the starting goalkeeper. Playing all but 10 minutes of his team’s 1,297 minutes of action, he had 271 saves against 88 goals allowed for a 75.5% success rate.
Senior Brayden Atkinson had a pair of shots on goal but didn’t score; he could be a big scoring option this year. Isaac Altman, another senior, saw a ton of playing time at defensive midfielder as one of the top substitutes, while Kyler Edie will start at left midfield.
The entire defensive backfield has graduated, meaning some new faces, but Smith has been encouraged by what he saw in early practices and the first part of the season. Hoping to make a big impact this year are junior Franco Castillo, sophomores Mason McFadden Trahyger Carey, and freshman Gershon Segura.
“We’ve been working on D-1 drills and we need that one-on-one battle on the field ... understanding how to play team defenses, too,” said Smith.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central reached the state tournament last year and is one of the big favorites once again this year, while Council Bluffs St. Albert returns a large number from a state-qualifying team.
“It starts with the young guys and building that strong culture ... just continue going in that strong direction and the wins will start coming,” said Smith, noting the pattern he foresees is similar to the girls. “They started from scratch and started with the culture and getting numbers out and the wins speak for themselves.”