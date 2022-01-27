ATLANTIC – The gap closed between Atlantic-CAM and their fiercest rival by far in the Hawkeye Ten Conference at this past weekend’s John J. Harris Invitational.
All weekend long at one of southwest Iowa’s most prestigious meets, the Trojans and Panthers traded leads and broke away from third-place Winterset. Seemingly secure leads didn’t hold as one team, then the other would rally to take command.
In the end, Creston won a key third-place match at 220 pounds to capture the 67th-annual Harris title. A closer look at the results shows that the Panthers had five third-place finishes to go along with just one champion, while the Trojans, who crowned three champions and had a runner-up, had just one bronze medalist and three fourth-place finishes.
But that’s all been set aside. This weekend is a new competition, and the Trojans are preparing for one more chance to get the Panthers.
It’ll come on the Trojans’ home mat at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
This year’s meet is set for Saturday at Atlantic High School. Action gets underway with first-round matches at 10 a.m. Championship matches will probably begin between 3:30 and 4 p.m.
As many as 10 Atlantic-CAM wrestlers could get top-four seeds in Saturday’s meet, based on finishes at the John J. Harris Invitational. But look for Creston, Clarinda and Glenwood, and perhaps Red Oak as well, to get plenty of high seeds.
OUTLOOK
An analysis of each weight class, and the likely Atlantic-CAM wrestler to compete (based on where they wrestled at the Harris Invitational), shows the following, with all rankings are per IAwrestle’s Jan. 20 release and things subject to change:
106: Atlantic-CAM freshman Aiden Smith, ranked sixth in the latest Class 2A rankings, is coming off a pinfall victory of Clarinda’s Kaden Whipp in the championship at the Harris Invitational. It was Smith’s second win over the eighth-ranked Whipp in a week, and a rematch is possible. Whipp was the 106 runner-up last year. Creston’s Justin Parsons, one of those four third-place finishers, could get the No. 3 seed.
113: Creston’s Christian Ahrens and Class 2A No. 5 Glenwood’s Vincent Mayberry (the champion at 106 in 2021) are in line for the top two seeds. Ahrens finished third at the Harris Invite was tops for the Hawkeye Ten, tops from the Hawkeye Ten.
Taye Jordan has been wrestling here as of late and could get the call.
120: Another possible Creston-Glenwood top-two seeding dilemma unfolds here. Lincoln Keeler of Creston placed third at the Harris Invitational, while Glenwood’s Matthew Beem is ranked fourth in Class 2A. Carroll Kuemper Catholic’s Riley Parkis is ranked sixth in Class 1A and placed third at 106 a year ago.
Atlantic-CAM’s Cruz Weaver appears to be wrestling here.
126: Atlantic-CAM Ethan Follmann, ranked sixth in Class 2A, won his first Harris championship over the weekend, and he beat eighth-ranked Luke Freund of Harlan, last year’s champion at 113, during the regular season. Follmann, the runner-up at 120 a year ago, also holds a victory over Creston’s Brandon Briley, who was third at the Harris Invitational.
132: Atlantic-CAM junior Easton O’Brien had a very strong weekend at the Harris Invitational with his runner-up finish. He did not face Harlan’s Luke Musich, ranked fifth in Class 2A, during the Trojans’ regular-season dual with the Cyclones, but it appears the two are the class of the Hawkeye Ten. O’Brien won the 106 title as a freshman but was injured last year; Musich is a two-time runner-up, at 120 in 2020 and 126 in 2021.
138: Nobody from the Hawkeye Ten is ranked at this weight. Atlantic-CAM’s Dante Hedrington has been coming on strong especially during the middle part of the season and, based on his fourth-place finish at the Harris Invitational could get a top-four seed.
145: Clarinda’s Kale Downey is ranked 10th in Class 2A and was a Harris champion; last year, he was third at 138. Also finishing in the top 6 were Red Oak’s Adam Baier, Triston Barncastle of Creston, and Shenandoah’s Owen Laughlin.
Expect Tanner O’Brien to compete here for Atlantic-CAM; he was third at 152 last year.
152: Brian South was another Trojan stalwart who had a strong Harris showing, finishing third over the weekend, stamping his tournament run with a 6-2 win over Creston’s Briley Hayes. Carroll Kuemper’s Shea Parkis is the highest-ranked wrestler, fifth in Class 1A.
160: Red Oak’s Dawson Bond, ranked sixth in Class 2A, will be going for his second straight title and third consecutive appearance in a championship match. This weight class figures to be Council Bluffs St. Albert’s best chance at a top-four finish, as David Helton comes in with a 31-12 record, but he’ll be in the mix with Clarinda’s Karson Downey, Creston’s William Bolinger and Shenandoah’s Jayden Dickerson, all whom had top-six finishes at the Harris Invitational.
Owen Hoover figures to get the call here for Atlantic-CAM.
170: Atlantic-CAM’s Kadin Stutzman entered rare terrirtory for the Trojans with his recent 150th career win. One of the best bets from the Hawkeye Ten to compete for a state championship, he’s the likely favorite to win. The ease with which this may come depends on what other coaches do. Downey gave Stutzman one of his biggest challenges before the Trojan senior won, while Harlan’s Zane Bendorf, ranked sixth at 182 in Class 2A, pinned Stutzman during their regular season dual (although Stutzman wrestled up a weight for that meet).
182: Bendorf, however, will probably wrestle here, and if so he’ll get challenged by Jase Wilmes of Clarinda and Atlantic-CAM’s Jarrett Armstrong, who were third and fourth, respectively, at the Hawkeye Ten. Armstrong, who has emerged as one of the top Trojan wrestlers the past two seasons, placed fourth at the Harris Invitational. He was fourth last year at the Hawkeye Ten.
195: Glenwood’s CJ Carter is ranked second in Class 2A and will be the favorite; he was third a year ago but has been on a roll this season. Jaxson Hildebrand of Denison-Schlewsig won a title at the Harris Invitational and is the Monarchs’ best chance at a top-four finish.
Brenden Casey of Atlantic-CAM and Jagger Luther of Creston were both top-six finishers at the Harris Invitational. Wilmes is ranked sixth at this weight in Class 2A but could either wrestle here or move to 182.
220: Another potential Atlantic-CAM and Creston showdown looms here, and this would be Miles Mundorf’s chance to exact revenge for the Trojans after falling to the Panthers’ Max Chapman in a hard-fought third-place match at the Harris Invitational. Cal Wanninger of Carroll Kuemper, ranked sixth in Class 1A, will have a definite say, especially since he was runner-up last year.
285: The defending champion is Clarinda’s Logan Green, ranked fifth and coming off a Harris Invitational championship. For Atlantic-CAM, look for Nathan Keiser, while Creston will probably send in Quinten Fuller; both were top-six finishers at the Harris meet.