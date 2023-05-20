{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}STUART – Karl Chevrolet of Stuart International Speedway saw some great racing action Wednesday evening as it played host for the Tim and Tammy Stevens Memorial.{/span}
Winners were Clayton Vanderploeg, Kolby Sabin, Buck Schafroth, Luke Ramsey, David Schwartz and Todd Shute.
Clayton Vanderploeg and Megan Daniels brought the Outlaw Mini Mods to the track with Vanderploeg leading the first lap. 2 cautions were the only thing slowing Vanderploeg down as he would go on to his first win at the Speedway. Lucas Daniels finished second with Kaden Rice third, Justin Winkler fourth and Chase Daniels fifth.
Mitchell Bunch and Craig Furstenau led the IMCA Sport Compacts to the green flag with Bunch and Terry Bickford showing the way early on. Bickford snagged the lead for a few laps before a lap 9 caution slowed the pack. Anthony Clark used the middle of the track to get the lead on lap 11 just as the last caution of the race flew, setting up a 3 lap dash to the finish. Clark looked strong as he led on the white flag lap, but Kolby Sabin muscled under him cleanly and stole the lead and the win out of turn 4. Clark settled for second with Bickford third, Owen Richards fourth and Curtis Masterson fifth.
IMCA Stock Cars were next up with Ty Hill and Robbie Merkle on the front row. Hill led the first 3 laps, and from there it was Buck Schafroth taking over the top spot. Troy Jerovetz did everything he could and kept it relatively close, but Schafroth would cruise to the win. Jerovetz finished second with Brandon Pruitt third, Todd VanEaton fourth and Austin Bouzek fifth.
Joey Young and Rusty Bates brought out the IMCA Hobby Stocks next and it was Young setting the pace for the first 3 circuits. Week 1 winner, Skylar Pruitt, rocketed into the lead on lap 4 and looked to repeat. Luke Ramsey was biding his time and used the top of the track to gain the advantage on lap 11 and drive off to the win. Pruitt crossed in second with John Watson third, Tom Killen Jr fourth and Buddy Haidsiak fifth.
IMCA Northern SportMods came out next with David Schwartz and Mike Dullard out front for the 20 lap event. Schwartz held steady with Thomas Nelson and Garrett Nelson close behind. Lap traffic came into play on lap 15 and the entire field did a great job keeping the race going as the laps wound down. Thomas Nelson closed the gap and had a shot on the last corner, but Schwartz was too strong and ended up taking the win. Thomas Nelson finished second with Garrett Nelson third, Bryan Morris fourth and Mitchell Morris fifth.
The last race of the night was the IMCA Modifieds with Scott Bash and Todd Shute on the front row. Shute led with Bash second until a caution on lap 6 slowed the field. Once the green flag came back out it was Shute jetting out to a comfortable lead. Drew Janssen got to second but Shute was able to drive away to 4+ second advantage to take the easy win. Janssen finished second with Dallon Murty third, Chase Rudolf fourth and Josh Gilman fifth.
We would like to thank all who came out to support the race track at our second event of the year. Our next event will be the 2-day Whole Hog 50 with a $5000 to win/$500 to start IMCA Stock Car race you do not want to miss! Sunday, May 28th will see Stock Car prelims and full shows for IMCA Modifieds, Northern SportMods, Hobby Stocks, Mod Lites and Outlaw Mini Mods. Monday, May 29th will be the $5000 to win finale for the IMCA Stock Cars and full shows for the IMCA Northern SportMods, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts and Outlaw Mini Mods. See you then!