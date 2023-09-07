CLARINDA – The girls were first and boys were second at Clarinda's cross country meet.
That made it a 1-2 night for Atlantic at the annual Cardinal Invitational Thursday night, rescheduled from Tuesday.
On a much cooler night for running, Atlantic dominated the field with five runners in the top 10 on the girls' side. Claire Pellett, ranked 10th in the latest Iowa Track Coaches Association poll, waas the meet runner up with a time of 20:39.59, while Belle Berg was fifth at 21:44.80. Katrina Williams (seventh, 22:09.66), Makenna Schroder (ninth, 23:06.59) and Megan Birge (10th, 23:16.03) rounded out the scoring, while Xander Cook was 21st and just missed the top 20 by a few seconds.
Rounding out Atlantic's top seven were Elynor Brummer (12th, 23:20.31) and Faith Altman (13th, 23:21.26). Avery Nicholas was 14th and Mariah Huffman was 17th and also in the top 20.
On the boys' side, Atlantic had two in the top 10, paced by Alex Sonntag's seventh-place finish at 18:11.49, and Bennett Whetstone rounding out the elite 10 with a time of 18:34.67.
Devon Fields was 12th (18:52.85), Tyrell Williams 15th (18:59.01) and Luke Irlmeier 17th (19:33.70) to round out the scoring. Also in the top seven were Braden Spurr (18th, 19:35.04) and Rickie Fields (19th, 19:45.36).
Riverside also competed at the meet, with the girls taking third. Bailey Richardson was 11th at 23:19.80 to pace the Lady Dawgs, while Becca Cody was 16th at 23:56.69.
The Bulldog boys had just three competitors, but all were in the top 10, with Brody Henderson fourth at 17:56.64, Mason McCready sixth at 18:10.73 and Dawson Henderson eighth at 18:12.05.
The Trojans are in action twice next week: Monday at the Ballard Invitational and Thursday, Sept. 14, at Panorama.