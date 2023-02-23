CLASS 4A
Region 1 – Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Humboldt 36.
Region 2 – North Polk 45, Bondurant-Farrar 26.
Region 3 – Sioux City Heelan 42, Spencer 22.
Region 4 – Ballard 58, Carlisle 41.
Region 5 – Decorah 67, Mason City 61.
Region 6 – Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Western Dubuque 46.
Region 7 – Clear Creek Amana 61, North Scott 46.
Region 8 – Glenwood 65, Pella 45.
State pairings – Tuesday, Feb. 28
11:45 a.m. – Dallas Center-Grimes (20-3, 1) vs. Glenwood (16-8, 8)
1:30 p.m. – Ballard (18-3, 4) vs. Decorah (21-2, 5)
3:15 p.m. – North Polk (21-2, 2) vs. Clear Creek Amana (18-4, 7)
5 p.m. – Sioux City Heelan (22-2, 3) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-7, 6)
CLASS 5A
Region 1 – Pleasant Valley 52, Dubuque Senior 17.
Region 2 – Johnston 79, Sioux City East 51.
Region 3 – Waterloo West 69, Waukee 68.
Region 4 – West Des Moines Dowling 59, Iowa City West 37.
Region 5 – Davenport North 65, Ankeny 61.
Region 6 – Ankeny Centennial 35, Linn-Mar 32.
Region 7 – Southeast Polk 71, Iowa City Liberty 46.
Region 8 – West Des Moines Valley 37, Cedar Falls 20.
State pairings – Monday, Feb. 27
10 a.m. – Johnston (22-1, 2) vs. Southeast Polk (15-7, 7)
11:45 a.m. – Waterloo West (22-1, 3) vs. Ankeny Centennial (17-6, 6)
1:30 p.m. – Pleasant Valley (23-0, 1) vs. West Des Moines Valley (15-8, 8)
3:15 p.m. – West Des Moines Dowling (19-4, 4) vs. Davenport North (21-2, 5)
REGIONAL FINAL PAIRINGS
Note: All games are 7 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) Thursday, Feb. 23, and will be weather permitting. Please watch social media or listen for announcements from your school if there are any postponements.
Class 1A
Region 1 – at Mason City: Algona Bishop Garrigan (22-1) vs. Riceville (23-1).
Region 2 – at Fort Dodge: Newell-Fonda (21-2) vs. AGWSR (23-1).
Region 3 – at Benton Community High School, Van Horne: North Linn (21-1) vs. Montezuma (21-3)
Class 2A
Region 1 – at West Delaware High School, Manchester: Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. Bellevue (16-7).
Region 2 – at Sioux Center: Central Lyon (21-0) vs. Hinton (20-3).
Region 3 – at Milford: Sibley Ocheyedan (20-3) vs. Sioux Central (17-6).
Region 4 – at Marshalltown: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (23-0) vs. Hudson (16-7).
Region 5 – at Oelwein: Dyersville Beckman (13-10) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (19-4).
Region 6 – at Muscatine: Iowa City Regina (20-4) vs. Mediapolis (20-3).
Region 7 – at site TBA: Panorama (21-2) vs. Treynor (21-2).
Region 8 – at Carroll: Pocahontas Area (19-4) at Carroll (19-4).