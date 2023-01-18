ATLANTIC – Ten wins.
It’s something that hasn’t been done at Atlantic with the girls’ basketball program since 2016, when the team went 13-9 according to GoBound Iowa records.
The past three seasons, 2020, 2021 and 2022, all ended with nine, and that elusive 10th win being oh-so-close but yet not happening.
This time, there was no doubt ... the Trojan girls’ basketball team was going to get that milestone win.
Tuesday night, in the Coaches vs. Cancer “Pink Out” night, there was little doubt the Trojans were the best team and came through with a 45-19 win over a Red Oak team that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score.
Clad in pink uniforms to observe the evening’s events, everyone saw ample playing time, as senior Jada Jensen had 11 of her 13 points in the first half and Paytn Harter added 10 and Aubrey Guyer nine, as they came out of the game in the third quarter.
“We wanted to come out and bounce back from our loss to Harlan (on Friday, Jan. 14) and we wanted to crank up our press,” said coach Dan Vargason of the win. “We did a good job of that outscoring them 16-0 in the first quarter. Their biggest play was a halfcourt shot right before the half, otherwise we locked them down and did what we needed to defensively.”
Vargason was happy to get to the 10-win plateau, but he said he and his team are focused on bigger goals ahead.
“We focus on 1-0 and then 13 is more the number, as that’s the most wins we’ve had since 2004 (another year they reached that win total), so we want to get to that and above that and keep exceeding expectations.”
BOYS GAME
The Trojan boys’ just missed a chance at the sweep after a three-point basket went long and Red Oak was able to scoop up the free ball to secure a 77-74 overtime thriller in the nightcap.
It was the second overtime contest the Trojan boys have been on the losing end this season, as they also fell to Creston in December.
The game went into overtime when Caden Andersen drove the length of the floor but missed a layup attempt to the left of the basket just ahead of the buzzer.
With the game tied at 68 apiece, Colton Rasmussen drew first blood just moments into the extra period with a basket to make it 70-68. But the Tigers scored the next four points on Aiden Bruce’s pair of free throws and a rebound basket by Cyrus Mensen.
Michael Hotze had a putback to draw the Trojans to within one, at 73-72, and Rasmussen’s bucket after a steal gave the Trojans their last lead and, as it turned out, their final points at 74-73.
In the end, Max DeVries, the guy who carried the Tigers to a state tournament appearance a year ago, finished an outstanding 34-point evening with just a free throw, but it was enough to provide the winning margin after Hunter Gilliland’s go-ahead basket.
The Trojans had led by as much as nine, taking a 38-29 lead into halftime on Hotze’s rebound and put back. The lead had changed several times in the first half, and Jayden Proehl, Carter Pellett and Rasmussen each had baskets during a spurt that turned a 19-19 deadlock into that seemingly secure edge.
But the Tigers clawed their way back into the game and tied things up at 50-apiece with about six minutes left. The game returned to the back-and-forth battle for the rest of regulation and on into overtime.
In the end, the game didn’t come down to just one or two plays, noted coach Derek Hall.
“I’m sure every player who played in the game could’ve made one or two more plays and it would’ve been a different game,” he said. “You can’t dwell on one play because basketball probably has 200 to 300 plays in a game. We just didn’t guard very well on the perimeter and we didn’t rebound very well. That was the difference.”
Still, Hall thought his team got the stops they needed when it mattered.
“We got those stops, we battled with a bunch of foul trouble with Jackson (McLaren) and Carter (Pellett),” he said, “and I thought Michael (Hotze), JP (Jayden Proehl) and Ryder (Burk) rgave some great minutes off the bench. Credit to those guys. We didn’t miss a beat. We fought hard and battled.”
Rasmussen had 27 points to lead the Trojans, with McLaren adding 16 and Pellett 11.
Pending the weather, both the Atlantic boys (4-9) and girls (10-4) are in action Thursday. The girls will be on the road at Council Bluffs St. Albert, while the boys host Grand View Christian of Des Moines.