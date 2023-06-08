SOFTBALL
CAM 12-14, West Harrison 0-2: The Cougars swept the Hawkeyes, needing just eight innings for a quick night on the diamond Wednesday in Mondamin.
In the nightcap, the Cougars scored seven runs in the third inning to put the game away in just three innings. Karys Hunt went 3-for-3 with three RBI, while Courtney Follmann added two hits and three RBIs. Emma Follmann struck out four as the defense was flawless.
The opener went five innings, with the final five runs coming in the top of the fifth. Follmann picked up the first win win as well, striking out five and giving up just one hit. Dapha Wahlert had two hits including a double and drove in three runs, while Jenna Platt, Emma Follmann and Kylie Nelson each had two hits.
ACGC 12, AHSTW 9: The Chargers snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over the visiting Lady Vikes Wednesday night in Guthrie Center.
Graycen Partlow went 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI to pace the Lady Vikes, while Rylie Knop added two hits and a pair of runs. Sienna Christian and Halle Goodman combined for the loss.
No information was available on Charger statistics.
Exira-EHK 16, Boyer Valley 4: Shay Burmeister had four hits, scored four times and two RBI to lead the Spartans to a Rolling Valley Conference victory and keep the team unbeaten in the Rolling Valley Conference.
Riverside 15, Lenox 6: Sophia Fenner had three hits and four RBI, while Madison Kelley had three hits and a pair of RBI in leading the Lady Dawgs to the victory. Ayla Richardson gave up three hits and struck out two in getting 5-1/3 innings in relief.
BASEBALL
West Harrison 8, CAM 0: The Cougars are still waiting to score their first runs of the week after dropping their second straight Rolling Valley Conference game, this time to the Hawkeyes Wednesday night in Mondamin.
The Cougars were held to three hits and a walk, while Brody Paulsen struck out five in taking the loss.
CAM will match up with Exira-EHK Friday night in Elk Horn.
Boyer Valley 8, Exira-EHK 0: The Spartans suffered their second 8-0 loss in as many nights Wednesday at Elk Horn, after dropping a home non-conference game Tuesday to Earlham by that same score.
Lenox 11, Riverside 1: Cole Jeppesen’s fourth-inning RBI single to drive in Kyler Rieken was the only scoring for the Bulldogs in a non-conference loss Wednesday at Lenox.