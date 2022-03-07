MARSHALLTOWN – The Flying Sharks, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA's youth swimming team, captured three championships and had multiple personal bests at the state YMCA meet over the weekend.
Bryan York, a senior at Atlantic High School, won the 400-yard individual medley in 4:37.41 and the 200-yard backstroke in 2:08.01. He also came in second in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in 5:10.70.
He also was a part of two relays, the 15-over division, that finished in the top four. In both cases, he teamed with Keaton Rieken, Kyler Rieken and Alex Sampson, and swam the third leg.
The 400-yard freestyle relay was fourth with a time of 3:39.43, while the 200-yard freestyle relay was in at 1:38.65.
Sampson, also a senior, competed in three events. His best time was a third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, in at 1:05.63. Sampson was also in the 50-yard freestyle (24.02) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.37).
Others competing were:
* Abe Schechinger: 200-yard breaststroke (2:50.76), 50-yard breaststroke (34.85) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.61).
* Hunter Quist, in the 100-backstroke (1:09.29).
* Brody Frederiksen, age 7 and the youngest competitor of the weekend for the Flying Sharks. He was in the 25-yard freestyle (18.21) and 25-yard backstroke (21.32).
* Kas Rieken, competing in the 200-yard freestule (2:40.65), 100-yard individual medley (1:33.84) and 100-yard freestyle (1:14.50).
* Kort Rieken, fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (27.06). He also competed in the 50-yard butterfly (32.84) and 100-yard freestyle (1:06.14).
* Keaton Rieken, fourth in the 50-yard backstroke (29.94). He also was in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.14) and 100-yard freestyle (55.60). Keaton was the Flying Sharks' male all-star swimmer for 2021-2022).
* Kyler Rieken, competing in the 50-yard butterfly (27.16), 50-yard freestyle (25.84) and 100-yard freestyle (57.60).
* Quist, Kort Rieken and Kas Rieken, and Schechinger in the 200-yard medley relay (2:12.85) and 200-yard freestyle relay (2:01.09).
Bryce Schmidtke didn't compete in any event the state meet but also concluded an outstanding career with the Flying Sharks.
GIRLS
The girls had three competing for the Flying Sharks, and it was Malie Rieken who came through with a state championship in the 25-yard butterfly, with a winning time of 16.55.
Malie, who was third in the 25-yard freestyle (15.61) and fourth in the 100-yard individual medley (1:35.81) was the Flying Sharks' female all-star swimmer for 2021-2022).
Faith Larsen competed in the 50-yard freestyle (30:05), while Josie Miller was in the 50-yard breaststroke with at time of 45.05.
OUTLOOK
There were 44 swimmers for the Flying Sharks this past season, coached by Dean Junker (who also doubles as the high school coach), and assisted by Jessica Larsen and Kristy Rieken (mother of sons Kort, Kas, Keaton and Kyler, and daughter Maelie). Many of them are either first- or second-year swimmers, meaning there are young up-and-comers who are showing promise for the future
The boys were ahead in the team title race for Division 4 at the end of Saturday’s meet, just moving ahead of Algona with their second second-place relay finish in the last event of the day.
However, as the team title goes to the combined boys' and girls' team scores. Due to only three girls competing at state, none of them in relays, the Flying Sharks were unable to remain in contention for the title.
Still, Junker said he was very happy with the performances at the state meet.
“It was a very good weekend for our boys and girls swimming at the YMCA State Meet in Marshalltown," said Junker. "Our kids showed the rest of the state that they have what it takes. I am very proud of all of them and glad to see their efforts paid off with fantastic results”