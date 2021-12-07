ATLANTIC – Atlantic had a number of opportunities to complete a frantic late rally and get out of the hole they dug for themselves against Clarinda Tuesday night.
With just under seven minutes left, the Cardinals had taken advantage of several poor Trojan shots and turnovers and built a 51-34 lead that seemed insurmountable.
But the Trojans fought hard to get back into the contest, and drilled a series of three-point baskets to slice and dice the lead back to single digits. The Cardinals had gone cold and now were the team that couldn’t hit any shot they took, and it wasn’t long before the Trojans trailed just 57-56.
But a late foul stopped the momentum, and Taydn Brown connected on 1-of-2 from the line with 13 seconds left. The Trojans had last possession and with less than two seconds left, Dayton Templeton stepped just beyond the three-point line to take what could have been the game-winning shot.
However, the shot was off the mark, and the Cardinals escaped with the 58-56 win.
The comeback pleased coach Derek Hall. The stretch where his team committed turnovers and didn’t take good shots ... well ... .
“We had a little stretch where our shot selection was a little skeptical and we were rushing too much,” he said. “We were turning the ball over a little bit and that got them into the groove there offensively. They hit four threes in that third quarter and they were shooting 21% (of their threes coming into the game), so they’re they’re starting to find their groove.”
The first half was a back-and-forth contest, with neither team able to get more than a five-point lead. The Trojans led 13-10 after the first quarter and 26-23 at halftime.
However, as the Trojan offense faltered, the Cardinals’ shots started falling, and had a 10-point lead going into the final quarter at 49-39.
Clarinda had the lead as big as 17 inside seven minutes left before the Trojans took command with an amazing 22-6 run.
Colton Rasmussen hit back-to-back shots, the second a three-point shot to make it a 10-point game with three minutes left. Caden Anderson had two shots in a row that whittled the deficit to six, at 57-51, and Templeton hit a bucket to make it a four-point, two-possession game. Templeton’s three drew them to within one with 1:30 left.
In the end, it wasn’t enough, as then all of a sudden the Trojans forced shots and couldn’t hit anything, and Clarinda left town with the win.
Templeton ended with a game-high 17 points, while Rasmussen added 14. Grant Jobe led Clarinda with 16.
“I can’t fault our effort at all. I love coaching a team that plays that hard and for each other,” said Hall. “We’re going to take our lumps early. We’ve got five of our top eight who didn’t play many minutes last year and two didn’t even play basketball at all. I’ll be interested to see where we’re at in mid-January.”
The Trojans (0-3, 0-2 Hawkeye Ten Conference) host Creston on Friday.