The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Jan. 6, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Anglers fishing Lake Anita this week found 5 inches of ice. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill — Good: Anglers are catching 7.5 inch bluegills in the campground arm of the lake.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Meadow Lake will provide good fishing this winter. Find a cedar tree pile for best success.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile south of Orient: Orient has a good bluegill and crappie population with a chance to catch a bonus walleye or yellow perch.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, 8 miles southeast of Harlan: Ice anglers were finding bluegills in tree piles this week. Black Crappie — No Report: There is a small population of large black crappies in the lake. Bluegill — Fair: Look for underwater tree piles to catch 8.5 inch bluegill.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, 4 miles east of Stanton: Viking Lake will provide good bluegill and black crappie fishing this winter. Black Crappie — No Report: Find crappies around deep tree piles that are close to the creek channel. There is a good population of black crappie in the lake. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegill size has improved with the drawdown.
Lakes have 4 to 6 inches of ice over most of the district. Use caution when venturing out. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Geese are keeping a large area of open water between the beach and campground.
Three Mile Lake, Union County, three miles northwest of Afton: Geese are keeping an area of open water on the south end of the lake.
Mount Ayr district lakes have variable ice conditions ranging from 3 to 6 inches. Very limited ice fishing activity observed so far due to the highly variable ice conditions. Ice fishing is not recommended at this time. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.