Lowary runner-up in 1650
at NAIA swim meet
Annamaria Lowary, a sophomore for the Midland University women’s swimming team, had an outstanding meet at the NAIA National Women’s Swimming Meet last weekend at the Columbus Aquatic Center, Columbus, Ga.
The highlight was a national runner-up performance in the 1,650-yard freestyle. She came in with a time of 17:30.43, less than a second behind Stefina Sofouli of Keiser University, the national champion. The race was close all the way.
Lowary was a top-six finisher in three other races: the 500-yard freestyle, and as a member of the 800-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.
Other events in which she competed included 200-yard freestyle (seventh), 400-yard medley relay (12th), 200-yard medley relay (13th) and 200-yard freestyle (15th).
Lowary is a 2020 graduate of Atlantic High School where she was a multi-year state qualifier.
McCreedy caps indoor track
season with 2 runner-up finishes
Taylor McCreedy, a freshman at Iowa Central Community College, completed the indoor portion of her track season by contributing to a pair of national championships in relay events at the NJCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Pittsburg, Kan., March 4-5.
McCreedy teamed with Nyadhol Tichiot, Britney Brown and Chloe Garcia Grafing to clock a time of 12:11.55 in the distance medley relay to earn silver. The time is the third-fastest in program history.
She also led off the national runner-up 4x800-meter relay squad with a time of 9:28.99. Shaunti Longfellow, Brown and Gracia Graffing were also on the team.
McCreedy also ran 11th in the 3000-meter run in a time of 10:47.62, and was 15th in the mile run at 5:27.10.
McCreedy is a 2021 graduate of Atlantic High School.