The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Nov. 3, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Big Lake (including Gilbert’s Pond), Pottawattamie County, northeast Council Bluffs: Trout were stocked last week. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout — Good: Try similar size tackle used for bluegill and crappie; nightcrawlers and minnows are good live bait options.
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Black Crappie — No Report: The lake has a good population of 9- to 10-inch black crappie. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Greenfield has a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch largemouth.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one mile south of Anita: Black Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies drifting the roadbeds and around deep tree piles. Fish average 9-inches. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills around deep structure and along creek channel edges. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Lake Anita has a good bass population. Try casting the lily edges.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Black Crappie — Good: Vertical jig or cast minnows under a bobber to the cedar tree piles in the lake to catch 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill — Fair: Look for 8-inch fish around cedar tree piles.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Black Crappie — Fair: Prairie Rose has a good population of 10-inch black crappie. Anglers are having success fishing brush piles with jigs under a bobber. Bluegill — Slow: Look for bluegills slow trolling or casting around structure; tipping jigs with crawler or powerbait helps. Fish will average 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair: There is a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch bass in Prairie Rose.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: Black Crappie — Slow: Minnows and slip bobbers work well around tree piles. Fish average 9-inches. Channel Catfish — No Report: Channel catfish are in shallow water, especially the upper ends of coves. Cast cut bait close to flooded terrestrial vegetation. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in at the main ramp. Bluegill — Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with nightcrawlers under a bobber fished in shallow coves. Walleye — Fair: Try trolling crankbaits along the dam or fish the mounds to catch all sizes of walleye.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie — Fair: Catch black crappie up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished near cedar tree brush piles or rock piles. Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a nightcrawler fished near brush piles or shallow coves to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.
Water temperature is in the low to mid 50s at most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.