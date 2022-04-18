ANITA – So what's the future of wrestling for CAM students who have participated as part of the cooperative agreement with neighboring Atlantic?
That's a question that CAM officials will be answering in the coming weeks, in the wake of Atlantic superintendent Steve Barber's announcement last week that he will not recommend renewal of the sharing agreement between the two districts in the sport.
"We're thankful we've had a great relationship for as long as we did," said CAM activities director Joe Wollum. "But we understand Atlantic's views on it and now we've got to look out for our kids and find a good solution for them."
Whether that idea includes sharing with another nearby school, restarting the Cougar wrestling program, or something else is not known at this time. (CAM and its predecessor, Anita, had a standalone program prior to about the mid-2000s, which was quite successful.)
The two districts began competing as Atlantic-CAM more than a decade ago, and have competing in Iowa Class 2A, the middle tier of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's three-class structure in the sport. The program has been highly successful, as this past winter, six Trojan wrestlers, including two from CAM, qualified for the individual state tournament and the entire team reached the dual team state tournament, placing sixth.
At a school board meeting April 13, Barber noted Atlantic's increase in enrollment and that the combined BEDS (Basic Education Data Survey) enrollments of the two districts – per the IHSAA, combined enrollments are considered in classification – would push the combined program to Class 3A, the largest class of schools, a class largely made up of metropolitan schools, including highly successful programs from suburban Des Moines.
Barber, in his notes to the Atlantic School Board, stated that based on current middle school enrollment he expected a combined program to remain in Class 3A for several years.
"Personally, I think that these (metro) schools have a competitive advantage over our kids due to the number of students and how many wrestlers change location as wrestling is their No. 1 priority to their education," he wrote.
Wollum said he and others from CAM have been in conversations with Barber and Atlantic activities director Andy Mitchell, and noted the two districts are interested in continued sharing of other programs, including girls' wrestling and girls' soccer, where there would be no competitive disadvantage.
Wollum thanked coach Tim Duff and Rex Mehrhoff – the latter who coached at CAM and its predecessor, Anita, prior to joining Atlantic – for their efforts in combining the two programs. Several CAM students who wrestled were state qualifiers, including Ethan Follmann, who placed fifth in 2021 and 2022, and Brian South, also qualifier this past winter.
"Those are the two (Duff and Mehrhoff) who got this thing started and we've had a great relationship," said Wollum. "We hate to see it end but we hope to have a good landing spot (for CAM's wrestlers)."