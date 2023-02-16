DES MOINES – Aiden Smith is used to the big stage.
The Atlantic 113-pounder, just a sophomore, has competed several times in the past at Wells Fargo Arena, and his maturity showed in his second go-round at the Iowa Class 2A state wrestling tournament.
Smith showed his experience with a relatively easy pinfall win over Dreylen Schweitzer, getting the pin at 2:59. He used several takedowns and it took a bit to get him into position, but once he did, the pin quickly followed.
“Some kids, at the younger age, aren’t used to the bigger arena,” said Smith. “I’ve wrestled here many years and have experience wrestling here and gave it my all.
“I couldn’t really get him turned around to get on top, as he kept getting loose,” he said of his match. “Then finally I caught him on his back.”
Smith needs just one more victory to guarantee himself a medal, and it would be his second straight. He earned sixth place as a freshman a year ago, and now his sights are on bigger things.
“I had to watch the kid I wrestle and wrestle my best and hopefully get into the semis,” he said.
Smith was the lone Trojan to advance to the quarterfinals, as six others will continue their quest for a medal in this afternoon’s consolation bracket action.
Braxton Hass (106), Jarrett Armstrong (170) and Miles Mundorf (220) each dropped first-round matches. Hass fell 5-3 match to West Marshall’s Jack Decker, giving up a late escape and takedown. Armstrong held a 1-0 lead until about 45 seconds remained in the third period, then Webster City’s Austin Mason caught him in a headlock and pinned the Trojan senior in 5:30. Mundorf, meantime, dropped a 7-0 decision to Anamosa’s Cole Sigler.
Easton O’Brien (138), Brenden Casey (182) and Evan Sorensen (285) won their first-round matches but dropped hard-fought matches in the round of 16.
O’Brien scored a pinfall win 20 seconds into the second period over Humboldt’s Brady Beers to advance to the round of 16, where Creston’s Austin Evans took a 9-2 decision, Evans’ second victory of the season over O’Brien. Casey got a 4-2 win over Davenport Assumption’s Chase Diaz in the first round, but No. 1 seeded CJ Walrath of Burlington Notre Dame pinned Casey in 2:30.
Sorensen needed just 1:38 to pin Waukon’s Isaac Ericson. In the round of 16 against Grinnell’s Gene Blalock, Sorensen got an escape and takedown to momentarily tie the match at 6-apiece early in the third period, only for Blalock to counter with an identical three-point move of his own and eventually ride out an 11-6 win.
Atlantic coach Tim Duff said afterward he thought all of his wrestlers competed hard on the day and was looking forward to his team’s chances in the consolation bracket, where two wins will guarantee medals.
Consolation matches begin today and will wrestle alongside the quarterfinal matches, starting at 1:30 p.m.