ATLANTIC – It’ll be cool and maybe a bit breezy Thursday afternoon, in time for the Atlantic cross country team’s annual Trojan Invitational.
A bit different weather than what runners from Dan Vargason’s camp, and frankly everyone else statewide, have been accustomed to most of the fall. It’s been rather warm and often humid in what’s been an above-normal warm fall.
But the weather might just be perfect for the annual meet, which kicks off at 4 pm. at Nishna Hills Golf Course.
As has been the case in past years, several hundred runners, this year from 21 schools and representing multiple athletic conferences from southwest Iowa, will compete. This is one of the last tune-ups before the biggest two meets of the year: each team’s respective conference meets and the state qualifying meets, Oct. 19-20.
Starting time is 4 p.m., with six different divisions as always, with boys and girls each in junior high, junior varsity and varsity.
As of Tuesday morning, Riverside is the lone local team competing besides hosting Atlantic.
The entire Hawkeye Ten – all 11 schools – is expected to be represented the meet. From other conferences will come Riverside and Treynor of the Western Iowa Conference; Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and Sergeant Bluff-Luton from the Missouri River Confernece; Earlham of the West Central Activities Confernece; Lenox and Nodaway Valley of the Pride Of Iowa Conference; Stanton from the Corner Conference and Winterset of the Raccoon River Conference.
Some other schools will also be competing only in the middle school division as well.
2021 REFRESHER
A year ago, Ava Rush and Claire Pellett led the Trojans with top-15 finishes, Rush fourth at 20;13.7 and Pellett with a time of 21:31.3. Belle Berg, Addie DeArment and Faith Altman were also part of the top-5, while Claire Wiederstein and Aspen Niklasen helped aid in the Trojans’ sixth-place team finish.
Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman won the race in 19:42.2, 11 seconds in front of ADM’s Geneva Timmerman. Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Medlink was fifth. Harlan was the team winner, followed by Glenwood, Clarinda, Winterset and ADM.
For the boys’ side, Drew Engler rounded out the top 10 with a time of 17:54.9, while Zane Berg was 14th with a time of 18:01.6. The top underclassman finisher for Atlantic, Bennett Whetstone, was 19th at 18:14.4, while Devon Fields, Tyrell Williams, Mason McFadden and Alex Sonntag rounded out the Atlantic contingent and their fourth-place finish.
Earlham was the meet’s runner-up, with Jayden Dickson and Dominic Braet turning in a sub-17 minute finishes. ADM’s Cooper Greenslade, Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg and Denison-Schleswig’s Leo Flores all were under 17:30 and finished out the top 5. ADM won the team title, with Winterset third and Clarinda fifth.
THIS YEAR’S FIELD
Boys: Ten runners were ranked in the the last Iowa Track Coaches Association poll, including four in the top 10 of their respective classes.
Ethan Eichhorn of Council Bluffs Lewis Central was ranked second in Class 3A, with Glenwood’s Bryant Keller and Winterset’s Mason Black also in the top 10, at seventh and 10th, respectively. The Titans, Rams and Huskies each had two in the IATC’s top 30 in Class 3A, with Glenwood’s Andrew Smith 19th, LC’s Kade Diercks 23rd and Sam Hensley of Winterset 30th also ranked. In Class 2A, the Clarinda duo of Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner were ranked 23rd and 27th, respectively. Class 1A had St. Albert’s Colin Lillie at No. 6 and Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg 19th.
Four teams were ranked in the new IATC issued this week. Glenwood was seventh and Lewis Central was 14th in Class 3A, while Class 1A had a pair of ranked teams: No. 6 St. Albert and No. 14 Riverside.
Girls: Nine runners come in with a top-30 ranking by the IATC.
Atlantic had both Rush and Pellett in the Class 3A top 30 individually, Rush 12th and Pellett 28th. The highest-ranked runner this year is expected to be Harlan’s Sonderman, ranked fourth in Class 3A. Glenwood’s Madelyn Berglund was ranked 16th and Mendlik of D-S 24th to round out the Class 3A ranked runners.
Two from Clarinda were ranked in Class 2A: Mason Hartley (fifth) and Raenna Henke (ninth). Earlham’s Olivia Spurling was 23rd in Class 1A, while Riverside’s Carly Henderson came in at No. 26.
Teamwise, Harlan was ranked eighth and Atlantic 14th in the latest IATC Class 3A ratings. Clarinda came in 14th in Class 2A, while Earlham was second-ranked in Class 1A.