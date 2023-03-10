IMG_1316.jpg

Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Vinton-Shellsburg’s Ellie Weets gets to her feet, but Riverside’s Molly Allen didn’t let her get away during a 115-pound semifinal bout Friday, Feb. 2, at Xtream Arena, Coralville. Allen took a major decision and earned a spot in the state championship match with this victory.

 Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

With the completion of the first year of Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union-sanctioned girls’ wrestling, the News-Telegraph is celebrating with its first all-area team in the sport.

Trending Food Videos