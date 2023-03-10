With the completion of the first year of Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union-sanctioned girls’ wrestling, the News-Telegraph is celebrating with its first all-area team in the sport.
And what a year it was for area girls’ wrestling.
Ten area wrestlers, from three area schools, qualified for the state tournament, and three of them were in the top three when it came to placing. Of those three, one of the most dominant young talents, who brought her skills to Riverside this past winter, was head-and-shoulders above the rest, easily winning a state championship.
Molly Allen, the sophomore dynamo who a year ago was competing for Underwood, transferred to Riverside to compete as a Lady Dawg, went 31-0 and blitzed her way to a state championship. She was one of the two runners up for Miss Iowa Wrestler Of the Year in voting by statewide wrestling fans.
One of the most successful teams from southwest Iowa was the SWAT Valkyries – the Southwest Area Team, comprised of CAM, Atlantic, Griswold, Nodaway Valley and Southwest Valley – qualified six for state: Jazz Christensen, Ady Lundquist, Evy Marlin, Grace Britten, Ellen Gerlock and Haley Armstrong.
“The season went very well, and it exceeded all expectations,” said coach Tiffany South. “It was amazing with our finishes at state, as a team as well as individually. We hope to build on what we did and continue to grow as team.”
Lundquist led the way with a third-place individual finish, while junior Grace Britten was sixth and freshman Haley Armstrong came in eighth. But plenty of underclassmen, including state qualifiers Jazz Christensen, Evy Marlin and Ellen Gerlock, and up-and-comers like Quincy Sorensen, Lilliana Tafoya, Mia South, Paige Baier and others will be part of what could be a successful run for SWAT in 2024.
As is the case for the boys’ team, primary consideration was given to state qualifiers, but some judgement was given to how they did in conference, pre-state meets and key tournaments over the past season.
So without further ado, here is your 2023 all-NT girls’ wrestling squad:
Captain
Molly Allen, soph., Riverside (31-0): A previous state champion at Underwood, when the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) hosted the tournament, blitzed her way to the 115-pound state championship with four pins and a major decision, with one of those pins coming in the state championship match.
THE TEAM
Jazz Christensen, soph., SWAT Valkyrie, 100 pounds (18-11): Finished as runner-up at the Pride of Iowa Conference meet, which went a long way toward the Valkyries winning the conference championship. Qualified for state as a regional runner-up.
Adyson Lundquist, sr., SWAT Valkyrie, 110 pounds (35-2): Took third at the first IGHSAU state meet, after winning three IWCOA-sponsored medals, including a runner-up finish in 2022. Will continue her wrestling career at Sioux Falls University. A Pride of Iowa Conference meet champion and regional meet champion.
Carly Henderson, soph., Riverside, 120 pounds (32-7): Finished seventh at the state meet after qualifying as a regional champion. Multi-sport standout competed months earlier at Xtream Arena as part of the school’s volleyball team, and was part of a third-place state track team finish a year ago.
Evy Marlin, soph., SWAT Valkyrie, 130 pounds (20-4): Regional runner-up and state qualifier, but did not compete due to injury.
Grace Britten, jr., SWAT Valkyrie (38-4): A Pride of Iowa Conference meet champion; qualified for state as a regional runner-up, and went on to place sixth at the state meet.
170 – Kia Meek, senior Riverside (23-24): Placed fourth at the regional qualifying meet to earn a state trip, where she went 1-2 to cap off a great senior season.
190 – Ellen Gerlock, soph., SWAT Valkyrie (30-6): A state qualifier, winning the regional championship. A previous competitor at the IWCOA-hosted state meet.
235 – Bella Canada, sr., AHSTW (21-4): Regional runner-up. Rebounded from a tough state quarterfinal loss to come back and place third to cap off an outstanding career. Placed third at the Pride Of Iowa Conference meet.
235 – Haley Armstrong, fresh, SWAT Valkyrie (28-5): A Pride of Iowa Conference meet champion, and state qualifier as a regional champion.