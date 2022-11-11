CEDAR FALLS – In Iowa Class 4A, a pair of dominant performances by the winning teams means there'll be a state championship rematch of last year's overtime classic.
A year ago, Council Bluffs Lewis Central defeated Cedar Rapids Xavier, 32-24 in overtime, to claim Class 4A's top trophy. While the Titans have had several close games this season, the Saints have been dominant and the team to beat.
Thursday night, both teams proved they were the best teams in the state with a pair of clear decisions, both of them rematches of regular-season games that affirmed them the better teams.
Class 1A teams also took the field on Friday morning, with Underwood playing West Sioux and West Branch taking on Van Meter. Class 5A games were played Friday evening, with Johnston battling Southeast Polk and a battle of West Des Moines teams with Dowling taking on Valley.
CLASS 4A
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 42, Carlisle 21: The final score wasn't nearly as close ... until the fourth quarter, this one was all Titans.
Jonathan Humpal needed just 42 seconds to get the Titans on the board with his 58-yard run, after which Curtis Whitte caught a pair of touchdown receptions from Braylon Kammrad, for 12 and 37 yards. Kammrad also found Parker Heller for a 27-yard score, and Boston Hensley capped a dominant first half with a 6-yard run.
The Wildcats, who dropped a 28-21 regular-season game to the Titans on Sept. 2, got going in the fourth quarter, with Jack Laughlin scoring on a 64-yard run and Jes Krcil going in from a yard out with just over two minutes let. A Laughlin scoop-and-score for 27 yards pulled the Wildcats deceptively close.
Laughlin finished with 131 yards rushing for the Wildcats (10-2), who were making their first semifinal apperance since 2007, when they lost in the semifinals to Sioux City Heelan.
Lewis Central, meantime, improved to 12-0 and did its part to set up an eventual battle of unbeatens. Besides the regular-season win over the Wildcats, the Titans' closest game was a come-from-behind meeting over defending Class 3A champion Harlan, 30-27; they also beat Class 1A semifinalist Underwood 35-20 in an unofficial contest early in the season.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, North Scott 10: The Saints turned in a dominant all-around performance, with quarterback Ronan Thomas throwing for 249 yards on 8-of-10 attempts. The passing game included a 90-yard touchdown to Grayson Hartman with 6:55 left in the first half and proved to be the backbreaker.
Thomas also had touchdown runs of 1, 3 and 1 yards.
The Saints defense held the Lancers to six yards and no first downs in the first quarter as they took control. North Scott got a 30-yard field goal by Liam Regan on their first substantial drive of the game midway through the second quarter, and added a late touchdown by Kyler Gerardy.
Gerardy was held to 37 yards rushing and finished with 157 yards on 14-of-23 passing but threw two interceptions, another aspect that showed the Saints were better. North Scott, which reached at least the semifinals for the second time in school history, finished its sixth-straight nine-win season and 12th in school history, including 1974, 2006 and four others between 2008 to 2014.
The Lancers won the first three meetings between the two schools from 2019-2021, but the Saints have won two straight, including a 17-0 regular-season win.
Xavier (12-0) will be looking for its fourth state championship in school history, and first since 2018; they've made multiple state semifinal appearances in the ensuing years. Unlike Lewis Central, none of the Saints' games have been closer than 17 points; a 23-6 quarterfinal victory over Indianola matched that margin of victory with Western Dubuque (31-14) and the regular-season meeting with North Scott.