BOONE – Fan voting is underway for the Dan Gable Mr. and Ms. Wrestler of the Year, the award that honors the best male and female wrestlers in the state.
Fareway Stores and IAwrestle, in coordination with the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA), to conduct the annual awards poll, which involves both fans and a committee comprised of coaches and officials from across the state.
From southwest Iowa, two area schools, both in the Western Iowa Conference, are represented: Missouri Valley's Eli Becerra, and the Underwood duo of Hagen Heistand and Gable Porter.
The IWCOA accepts nominations from high school coaches for student athletes in each of the three state wrestling classes for the men, and combined all classes for the women’s award, regardless of their year in school and weight class.
A committee selected by the IWCOA recently provided IAwrestle with a list of 15 finalist candidates for public input. That list then was narrowed down to these top seven competitors.
Fans have the ability to vote once per day for their top wrestler in each category until Feb. 8 to help determine the three finalists which will be announced the week of the 2022 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.
The fan vote winners will count as one vote towards the IWCOA’s committee votes in each round. For example: Wrestler A received enough fan votes to place second in the poll but that does not guarantee them to move on to the next round. IWCOA has selected 12 coaches and officials to serve on the committee. The fan vote, this poll, is the 13th vote to break up any ties.
The two runner-up student athletes in each class will each receive finalist award plaques. A duplicate Wrestler of the Year trophy and duplicate Wrestler of the Year runner-up plaques will be provided to each high school where finalists attend, for permanent placement in the high school trophy case.
The awards banquet will take place Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Fareway Headquarters in Boone.
Fans can vote at IAwrestle.com.
TOP 7 SEMIFINALISTS
Ms. 7: Bettendorf – Ella Schmidt. Charles City – Lilly Luft. Decorah – Naomi Simon. Fort Dodge – Alexis Ross. Ridge View – Izzy Deeds. Spencer – Olivia Huckfelt. Waverly-Shell Rock – Eva Diaz.
Class 1A: Hudson – Tate Entrinken. Missouri Valley – Eli Becerra. New London – Marcel Lopez. North Butler-Clarksville – Chet Buss. Underwood – Hagen Heistand, Gable Porter. Waterloo Columbus Catholic – Max Magayna.
Class 2A: Crestwood – Carter Fousek. Osage – Nick Fox. Roland-Story – Jade Blume. Webster City – Cam Phetxoumphone. West Burlington-Notre Dame – Blaine Frazier, CJ Walrath. West Delaware – Wyatt Voelker.
Class 3A: Bettendorf – Bradley Hill. Iowa City High – Ben Kueter. Iowa City West – Hunter Garvin. Southeast Polk – Joel Jesuroga, Nate Jesuroga. Waverly-Shell Rock – Ryder Block, Aiden Riggins.