For some teams, playoff spots are secured and so is their place in their football districts.
A couple have outside chances to get in, but with a win have a shot at a post-season contest. Other teams will be playing for pride.
A lot of teams have a lot to play for in Week 8 of the regular season. So without further ado:
8-MAN
Woodbine at Audubon: The Wheelers have the third spot in District 10 locked up and will be playing a 10th game, but need to take care of business against a Tiger team that has the third-most passing yards in Iowa eight-man. Brodyn Pryor threw for 326 yards and seven touchdowns in a 68-16 win over Sioux City Siouxland Christian last week. The Wheelers led 20-19 over fifth-ranked West Harrison at halftime but gave up a safety and two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Aaron Olsen had 213 total yards in the loss.
CAM at Boyer Valley: The Cougars will remain the No. 2 team in District 9 and have at least one home playoff game. In their third straight win (68-16 over Coon Rapids-Bayard) after a two-game mid-season slump, Austin Williams had 145 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira-EHK: The Spartans will need a victory over the Crusaders to have any chance at an at-large playoff spot, but senior night will still be one last chance for coach Tom Petersen's son, Trey, to shine in his and his classmates' last game on "Top Of the Hill." Petersen had 175 yards passing on a 9-of-12 performance, and 123 yards rushing in a 57-7 win over Boyer Valley last week.
West Harrison at Griswold: The Hawkeyes wrapped up a District 10 title last week with a win over Audubon, and should get by the Tigers with few issues in this non-district game. The Tigers had 201 total yards, including 108 yards passing from Bode Wyman, in a loss to Fremont-Mills a week ago. Griswold will get a ninth game, against non-district Siouxland Christian, on Friday, Oct. 21.
11-MAN
Van Meter at ACGC: It's a rematch for the Class 1A District 7 championship, and could be the Bulldogs' most challenging game since a Week 3 non-district loss to Williamsburg. The Chargers had 510 yards rushing in a 48-26 win over Panorama last week; the team averages around 6 yards per rushing attempt on the season. The Bulldogs mix passing with rushing, with an efficient 340 yards total offense average per game.Ben Gordon averages 7.6 carries per game.
AHSTW at Council Bluffs St. Albert: The Vikings can lock up a No. 1 seed and possible homefield advantage through the quarterfinals with a win. The Falcons have had a couple of rough seasons but have been competitive in several of their losses. Sam Gubbels had 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the Falcons 56-23 win over Sidney. The Vikings offense rolled up 517 total yards against Logan-Magnolia in a 40-0 conquest; quarterback Kyle Sternberg threw to three different wide receivers in the win.
Earlham at Riverside: The Bulldogs need a victory to have any chance at the playoffs, and a win, along with an AHSTW victory over St. Albert – the Vikings are favored – would give coach Darrell Frain's team the fourth and final spot from Class A District 7.