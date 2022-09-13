CROSS COUNTRY
Ballard Mike Carr Invitational: Ava Rush had another strong showing for the Atlantic girls' cross country team at Ballard.
But teammate Claire Pellett, who made the Iowa Track Coaches Association's rankings last week for the first time, is starting to come on really strong.
Pellett finished the course at Monday's Mike Carr Invitational the Ballard Golf & Country Club in Huxley with a time of 20:22 to come in fifth in the girls' B Division of the two-division meet, separating larger and smaller schools. Rush was the Trojans' lead runner with a time of 20:08, placing third overall in the B division.
When the A and B divisions were considered, Rush was seventh and Pellett 10th.
Belle Berg (21:40), Katrina Williams (23:20) and Mariah Huffmann (23:20) were also in the scoring for the Trojan girls, who finished third in the B Division and ninth overall. Faith Altman (23:22) and Hailey Huffmann (24:21) also ran.
On the boys' side, Alex Sonntag led the Trojans with a 12th-place B Division finish with a time of 18:13. Also in the scoring, placing anywhere from 24th to 36th among B'ers, were Bennett Whetstone (18:46), Christian Thompson (18:57), Tyrell Williams (19:31) and Mason McFadden (19:34). Also on the course were Braden Spurr (20:01) and Talon Lajeunss (20:07).
Overall, the Trojan boys were 13th.
Overall winners – both by impressive margins – were Aaron Fynaardt for Des Moines Christian at 15:59, and Ballard's Paityn Noe at 17:45.
Red Oak Paul Fish Invitational: Bailey Richardson has become the lead runner fo the Riverside girls' cross country team, coming in third with a time of 23:55 at the Paul Fish Invitational Monday in Red Oak.
Teammates Lydia Erickson (24:34, seventh) and Brecken Pierce (25:20, ninth) were also in the top 10 to pace the Lady Dawgs to a runner-up finish in a field that also included four Hawkeye Ten Conference schools.
Becca Cody was 13th and Danika Feigenbutz 16th to also score for the Lady Dawgs.
For the Riverside boys, four Bulldogs were in the top 10, led by returning state qualifier Mason McCready's third place finish at 19:05.78. Brody Henderson finished in 19:18, Eric Duhachek at 19:40 and Dawson Henderson 20:00 to place fourth, sixth and 10th.
Teegan Schechinger was 11th at 20:04, and that helped give the Bulldogs the meet championship with 31 points, four points ahead of Clarinda.
VOLLEYBALL
CAM 3, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Eva Steffensen had a great night offensively, with her 14 kills helping aid a Cougar sweep of their Rolling Valley Conference foe 25-20, 25-15, 25-21 Monday night in Coon Rapids.
Bree Bower had 24 assists, Emma Follmann three blocks and Reese Snyder 10 digs. Steffensen and Meredith Rich had three ace serves each, with the Cougars recording eight.