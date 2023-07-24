ATLANTIC – The 2023 Atlantic Open Golf Tournament was held on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23 with 71 players participating.
The championship group played 18 holes Saturday at Atlantic Golf & Country Club and 27 holes Sunday at Nishna Hills Golf Club, while other flights played 18 holes both days.
Chase Jahde, a junior-to-be at CAM High School, shot a 5-under par 100 on the 27 holes played on Sunday, to win the Tournament Championship Flight. His total score was 1-over par – 175 for the 45 holes.
Coming in second, just four strokes behind Jahde, was Dustin McLaren with a 179. Darby McLaren (182), James Reynolds (183) and Andrew Martin (187) rounded out the championship flight.
The other results were as follows (ties broken using handicap holes on Sunday):
Open 1st Flight: Dan Mehmen (158), Mitch Berg (158), Lucas Moser (158), Cooper Langfelt (159) and Matt Geross (159).
Open 2nd Flight: Trey Petersen (165), Chris Van Cleave (165), Kyle Welter (168), Phoenix Shadden (168) and Frank Saddlemire (168).
Open 3rd Flight: Hogan Hook (181), Bret Nichols (181), Eric Wendt (183), Jason Grant (186) and Dustin Petersen (186).
Super Seniors: Kim Peters (149), Chuck Smith (155), Dick Scybert (158), Mike Conley (160), Bob Sweeney (161) and Ron Calhoun (167).
Seniors 1st Flight: Darryl Armstrong (152), James Hook (152), Mike Martin (153), Tom Petersen (154) and Scott Schoenrock (155).
Seniors 2nd Flight: Doug Leonard (172), John Petersen (172), Jeff Goergen (173), Jeff Martin (174) and Troy Petersen (178).