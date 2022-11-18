roger-hill-whitetail-deer008_crop.jpg

Courtesy photo/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Deer hunting season in Iowa is about to begin statewide in Iowa, with the first shotgun season set for Dec. 3-7.

 Courtesy photo/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Iowa’s most popular deer hunting seasons are just around the corner, when roughly 100,000 blaze orange clad hunters take to the timber and wildlife experts are forecasting another good year.

