SERGEANT BLUFF – A nice comeback it was for the Atlantic wrestling team in Tuesday night’s Iowa Class 2A regional dual team meet against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The host Warriors, however, built a lead too big to overcome for the Trojans, winning the first six contested matches to build a 32-0 cushion and end up holding on for a 41-28 regional final victory.
The Trojans came back against the Warriors with wins in their customary strength: the upper weights, with Jarrett Armstrong getting a second-period pin at 170 to break his team into the scoring column. The Trojans won four of the next six matches to make the final result respectable, with Brenden Casey getting a major decision at 182 and MIles Mundorf (220), Evan Sorensen (285) and Josh Hass (113) all collecting pins.
Coach Tim Duff said his team wrestled well against the Warriors, but added they had a more depth to help aid them. SB-L had seven ranked wrestlers in the Jan. 18 IAwrestle poll.
The Trojans earned a shot at the Warriors with a regional semifinal win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley. It was about the reverse of what the nightcap would be, with the Trojans winning five of the first seven matches, with Josh Hass getting a 6-4 decision in the opening match, and Smith (120), Jadyn Cox (132), Easton O’Brien (138) and Tanner O’Brien (152) all coming up with bonus-point wins, including three pins and Smith’s technical fall.
The Nighthawks had their biggest run in the upper weights, closing the gap to one. With the Trojans leading 32-31 with two matches to go, Sorensen collected a second-period pin of Jesue Garcia to seal the outcome, and Braxton Hass’ major decision was icing on the cake.
The Trojans end the dual team season part of the schedule 14-5, and Duff said now the focus turns to individual efforts and the Class 2A district meet Feb. 11 at Glenwood.
Iowa Class 2A regional duals
Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Sergeant Bluff
Atlantic 42,
Boyden Hull/Rock Valley 31
113: Josh Hass (Atl) dec. Gabino Vargas 6-4. 120: Aiden Smith (Atl) tech. fall Juan Ruvalcaba 2:39. 126: Angel Gasca (BH/RV) pinned D’artagnan Hansen 0:48. 132: Jadyn Cox (Atl) pinned Luis King 0:28. 138: Easton O’Brien (Atl) pinned Logan Siebrecht 4:30. 145: Brock Mulder (BH/RV) pinned Tyson O’Brien 4:08. 152: Tanner O’Brien (Atl) pinned Diego Palma 3:25. 160: Zach Strupe (BH/RV) pinned Brent Masker 2:58. 170: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) pinned Isaac Van Beek 2:28. 182: Jace Mulder (BH/RV) maj. dec. Brenden Casey 11-2. 195: Kevin Quijada (BH/RV) pinned Cohen Bruce 1:07. 220: Reagan Mason (BH/RV) dec. Miles Mundorf 5-2. 285: Evan Sorensen (Atl) pinned Jesue Garcia 2:59. 106: Braxton Hass (Atl) maj. dec. Luis Tomas 13-2.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41,
Atlantic 28
120: Ethan Skogland (SBL) dec. Aiden Smith 3-2. 126: Dalton VanWyhe (SBL) pinned D’artagnan Hansen 0:40. 132: Cassidy Craig (SBL) maj. dec. Jadyn Cox 15-1. 138: Bo Koedamn (SBL) won by forfeit. 145: Ty Koedam (SBL) maj. dec. Easton O’Brien 13-5. 152: Hunter Steffans (SBL) dec. Tanner O’Brien 6-1. 160: Zayvion Ellington (SBL) pinned Brent Masker 1:04. 170: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) pinned Derek Moore 2:34. 182: Brenden Casey (Atl) maj.d ec. Masen Streck 12-3. 195: Garrett McHugh (SBL) pinned Cohen Bruce 0:57. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) pinned Gage Hoffman 3:52. 285: Evan Sorensen (Atl) pinned Sean Zimmerman 0:56. 106: Jayce Curry (SBL) dec. Braxton Hass 6-1. 113: Josh Hass (Atl) pinned Cam Keokenchahn 3:26.