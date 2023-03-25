040422-nt-audubongirlstrack15.jpg

Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Nova Wheatley in the second leg of the shuttle hurdle relay for CAM.

 Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

ANITA – Five girls represented CAM at the recent Central College Indoor meet.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags