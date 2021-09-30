ATLANTIC – That first set Atlantic had against Carroll Kuemper Catholic went about as poorly as could be.
Suffice it to say, in the opening set in Thursday night’s Hawkeye Ten Conference matchup, the Knights had their way and next to nothing went right for the Trojans.
So what did coach Michelle Blake tell her team between sets 1 and 2?
“Forget about it,” she said. “We have to develop amnesia now after the first set because the game’s far from over.”
The Trojans took the message to heart and indeed ramped up the level of play. Some of the best volleyball this season was seen in the second and third sets.
It wasn’t enough in the end. The Knights, the 10th-ranked team in the new Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Class 2A poll, ended up with more plays down the stretch and needed to rally in those final two sets to come away with a 25-6, 25-16, 25-19 win.
The final two sets were closer than the scores indicated.
The first one ... not so much. Building off a 9-3 lead, the Knights went on an 11-0 run, using a Sophie Badding block, a kill, another block of a Trojan kill attempt and several Trojan mistakes to build the lead.
The Trojans rebounded in Set 2, and the Trojans were fun to watch.
Aubrey Guyer had a kill to begin an 8-0 run, and a pair of ace serves by Lexi Noelck and a booming Jada Jensen kill gave the Trojans a 13-6 lead. Alas, the Knights came back with its own 8-0 run and never trailed again in the set.
The Trojans held early 4-1 and 5-3 leads in the third set, and although the Knights took the lead, the Trojans stayed on their tail and took a brief 16-15 lead after a net violation by Kuemper. The Knights eventually closed out the set with the ball sailing out of bounds as the Trojans tried to track down a dig attempt.
The Troajns ended with 21 kills on the night to Kuemper’s 36, with Noelck, Abby Smith and Chloe Mullenix, Jada Jensen each recording five. Noelck dished out 10 assists, with Jensen adding nine. Jensen and Ava Rush each had six digs, while Mullenix added a pair of solo blocks.
“Chloe Mullenix ... adjusted well and made some good plays offensively and defensively,” said Blake.
Serving efficiency was good at 95.1 percent, with Noelck recording three aces.
Kenzie Schon had 11 kills to lead the Knights’ offense, while Kuemper had nine blocks.
Afterward, Blake reflected on consistency and how her team needs to be just moreso.
“We have to be a little more strategic about who we’re using at the net and what hitters are we setting. Are we setting the hot hand or someone who’s maybe struggling?” she said. “We have to make sure we’re getting more strategic ... as well as the plays we’re calling.
“That was some really good volleyball tonight. We talked in the locker room about how we have to sustain longer runs. We have momentum but we give them a run that’s better than we had. We have to maximize our runs and minimize theirs,” she concluded. “No matter what, we have to make sure we’re getting better.”
The Trojans (13-14, 3-4 Hawkeye Ten) will now focus on Saturday’s Tri-Center Invitational, one of the last competitions prior to the IGHSAU issuing post-season tournament pairings.
The Trojans, with a near-.500 record, could be in the mix for a possible first-round home match, depending on which direction the powers-that-be send the Trojans. Blake stressed, too, that part of her team’s post-season first-round draw will depend on how well they perform at the meet in Neola.
“When conference coaches are recognizing that our kids are getting better and getting to a level where we can compete with the highest-level teams, that’s a great complement. Now we just need to finish it off with a win,” said Blake.
Prior to the game, the Trojans celebrated Senior Night, honoring four seniors for the hard work and dedication to the program during high school: Reagan Leonard, Eleanor Greving, Chenisa Narios and Lexie Trotter.