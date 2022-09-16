8-MAN
Exira-EHK at Audubon: The Wheelers were held to 85 total yards in their 44-0 loss to Fremont-Mills, but in hoping to get back into the win column look to extend its streak of victories over the Spartans to four in a row. Exira-EHK’s last win in the series was a 34-28 win in 2018. Trey Petersen accounted for five touchdowns and 367 of his team’s 442 yards in a 41-8 homecoming win over Woodbine last week
Griswold at Stanton-Essex: Griswold is coming off a 65-14 loss to East Mills, where Peyton Cook and Zane Johnson each had touchdown runs and accounted for just over 100 yards rushing. Stanton is off to a 2-1 start, including a 34-24 win over East Union last week. Joshua Martin will be a triple threat offensively for the Vikings. He has 243 yards passing, 93 yards receiving and 84 yards rushing and has four touchdowns. Jonan Wookey has 34.5 tackles, 2.5 for losses.
CAM at East Mills: The Cougars will be looking to bounce back after a loss last week to West Harrison, in a game that might go a long way toward deciding the Iowa eight-man District 10 title. The Cougars fell behind twice by two touchdowns but remained competitive, nearly coming back to win before a late pass fell incomplete. Austin Williams had 174 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead CAM.
Davis McGrew and Mason Crouse lead the receiving corps for East Mills, with a combined 366 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
11-MAN
Mount Ayr at AHSTW: The big battle between the No. 5 Raiders and sixth-ranked Vikings is in Avoca. The Vikings have gotten off to a fast start, the latest a 28-0 win over Southwest Valley. The offense was a bit less than in two previous games but still efficient, with Kyle Sternberg throwing for 147 yards and brother Luke getting 93 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns. Nick Denning added a 36-yard touchdown reception. In their 41-15 win over Riverside, Raider quarterback Jaixen Frost was 12-of-23 for 161 yards passing and had two touchdowns, both scoring catches to Drew Ehlen. Braydon Pierson had 112 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
West Central Valley at ACGC: The Chargers ended their non-district slate with three tight games, all by less than a touchdown, and have a 2-1 record to show for it. In a 32-27 win over Des Moines Christian, all 417 yards of ACGC’s offense came on the ground, with Austin Kunkle coming up with 158 yards and Seth Reno 138 yards to go along with his three touchdowns. West Central Valley is 2-1, beating Eagle Grove 13-12 last week, despite just 170 total yards. The main threat is on the ground, with Kaedon Lindsay (166 yards) and Braiden Beane (148 yards) the primary running backs; Beane also has a team-high 60 yards receiving.
Riverside at Sidney: After an 0-3 start, this is the Bulldogs’ best chance to break into the win column for the first time. The Bulldogs were competitive in their 41-15 loss to Mount Ayr, where Grady Jeppesen had 214 yards passing and two touchdowns. Kyler Rieken had a 41-yard reception for a touchdown and Aiden Bell added an 18-yard scoring catch. The Cowboy offense has averaged just 163 yards per game, including 101 on the ground, in their first three weeks, including a win over Wayne of Corydon.