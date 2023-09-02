ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Trojan volleyball invitational always has tough competition among its five teams.
And although the Trojans won just once on the day – a three set win over Grandview Christian of Des Moines – coach Michelle Blake hopes the experience will make her young team better.
“We just have to continue to make improvements,” said Blake. “It was a little bit of a rough day for us, but that’s because we played stiff competition. That’s what I love about our tournament, that we set it up to be where we have tough teams that we’re playing. It’s the only thing that’s going to make us better.
“It’s like I kept trying to tell the girls, that we’re still trying to put the pieces together and I just look forward to what we’re going to do a month from now, when everything’s meshing and gelling.”
Atlantic picked up its lone win of the day with that three-setter over GVC, 21-12, 18-21, 15-8. Losses were to Treynor (21-12, 21-7), Council Bluffs St. Albert (21-13, 21-13) and Knoxville (21-9, 21-9).
Statistics were not immediately available Saturday afternoon.
“It’s still early, the second of September, and there’s a lot of season left. We just have to keep taking care of things in practice and that what we’re doing is translating over to games,” said Blake. “We have to get ourselves uncomfortable in practice and out of our comfort zone, and into growth zone so we can move forward as a team.”
Knoxville finished as the team champion, going unbeaten on the day.
The Trojans return to the court Tuesday night at Creston, where the Panthers will host a Hawkeye Ten Conference triangular with Council Bluffs Lewis Central. The Trojans will play the Titans in the second game of the three-match bill and the Panthers in the nightcap.
Missouri Valley Invitational: By virtue of its 4-1 record, Griswold came out on top of a round-robin tournament hosted by Missouri Valley on Saturday.
The Tigers’ signature win was a 23-21, 21-14 victory over Iowa Class 1A No. 2 Riverside in the second match of the day. Other wins were 21-16, 21-13 over Woodbine, 21-15, 21-13 to Boyer Valley and 25-23, 20-22, 15-4 over the Missouri Valley, with the lone loss 21-18, 21-12 to East Mills.
On the day, Gabbie Greiman had 34 kills with a .462 hitting efficiency and scored on 10 blocks. R’Nya Kirchhoff landed 18 kills and Marissa Askeland added 17. Carolina Arcia had 60 assists and 18 digs and served four aces. Whitney Pennock had 35 digs and added three ace serves. Joey Reynolds and Kirchhoff each scored five ace serves. Askeland picked up 16 digs followed by Kirchhoff with 14 digs and Linsey Keiser with 10 digs.
Riverside went 1-4 on the afternoon, with the lone win coming over Woodbine, 21-6, 21-19. Besides the loss to the Tigers, the Lady Dawgs fell to Boyer Valley (21-9, 15-21, 15-11), East Mills (21-9, 21-16) and the host Lady Reds (21-15, 21-12).
All-tournament picks were Riverside’s Bentley Rone; and Griswold’s Carolina Arcia, Gabbie Grieman and R’Nya Kirchhoff.