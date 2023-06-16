DENISON – Atlantic had to scratch and claw their way back.
Leading 2-0 after the top of the first inning, the Trojan baseball gave up five runs, all with two out in the bottom half of the opening frame. But all was not lost, as the Trojans eventually rallied back to tie the game in the fifth inning at 9-all.
Xavier Darrow had the game winning hit in the top of the eighth, and the Trojans held on to beat the Monarchs 10-9 in a wild Hawkeye Ten Conference game Thursday night at Denison.
Easton O'Brien was part of a double steal that helped score the first run for the Trojans in that first inning, and Carter Pellett came home on a Monarchs' error to make it 2-0. But a Monarchs' three-run RBI in the bottom half of the inning helped give the home team what turned out to be their biggest lead.
A four-run fifth inning gave Atlantic a 9-5 lead, only for the Monarchs to rally to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning.
That's how it stood as the game went into extra innings, and Darrow drove on the go-ahead run on a single in the top of the eighth.
It was once again pitching by committee, and Keston Schmitt went 2-1/3 innings to pick up the win, striking out five of the nine batters he faced. Easton O'Brien had four stolen bases along with a hit and an RBI, while Darrow and Zayden Parker each had two hits.
Atlantic is 9-7 overall, 4-5 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. The Trojans host Glenwood in a dobuleheader on Monday, kicking off a busy week with six games.