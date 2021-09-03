ANITA – CAM rolled to its second big victory in a row, winning its home opener over Woodbine in convincing fashion, 76-20.
Convincing? No, make that dominating.
Lane Spieker once again provided all of the offense the Cougars would need, rolling up 288 total yards, 187 of them on the ground and five touchdowns, and another a catch for a 57-yard score. He also had 44 yards passing and another touchdown.
He had plenty of help, however, as quarterback Ethan Follmann was 4-for-8 passing with 120 yards and three touchdowns. The other two went to Colby Rich, who had 92 yards receiving between Follmann and Spieker.
Keegan Croghan and Jack Follmann added the other touchdowns for the Cougars, who rolled to a 52-0 halftime lead and coasted to the victory.
Defensively, the Cougars forced a pair of Tiger fumbles, with McKade Paulsen and Jack Follmann recovering one each.
The Cougars improved to 2-0 on the season and will travel to West Harrison next Friday.