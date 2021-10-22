ATLANTIC – Atlantic’s season finale Friday night against Creston gave the Trojans a chance to honor their nine hard-working seniors.
Prior to the game, it was time for the group and their parents to shine in the spotlight – Ethan Sturm, Garrett McLaren, Gannon O’Hara, Keith Archibald, Lane Nelson, Dayton Templeton, Ayden Brown, Hunter Weppler and Seth Roenfeld.
The last game of the season was also a chance to see a few stars of the future show what they’re capable of, and perhaps whet a lot of appetites of Trojan football fans. One of those names you might be hearing a lot of in the future – Colton Rasmussen – had his first really big night in his first starting role, with a couple of highlight-reel touchdowns to make for a memorable night.
Those things were all an effective counter to Creston getting the win over the Trojans, 49-19, in a game the Panthers had to win to have a chance at making the Iowa Class 3A playoff field.
Depleted some by injuries and a variety of illnesses, the Trojans fought hard but in the end, it was halfback Briley Hayes who proved to be the Panthers’ spark, having 155 rushing yards and five touchdowns, along with a pair of passes for a touchdown as part of an 85 yard effort on the night.
But about those seniors, coach Joe Brummer had a bunch of praise for the nine that have been there since freshmen, and were a big part of last year’s 7-2 “round of 16” playoff team.
“They’re a great group of kids. They’re great leaders on and off the field and we’re really looking forward to them in basketball, track, wrestling, soccer, tennis, golf and baseball,” he said.
A couple of those seniors had some final game highlights, most notably Templeton’s 17-yard reception, several long punts by O’Hara and Nelson’s extra-point kick.
Brummer also noted the work of Weppler, who was absent Friday night and said he was definitely missed.
And the list of accomplishments and accolades goes on.
But then about Rasmussen, who had a 14-yard touchdown catch on a corner pass to spark what had been a stagnant Trojan offense. His first career score – one that’s sure to be the first of many more to come the next two seasons – came with 1:35 left in the first half and cut into a Panther 14-0 lead.
“Colton really showed up tonight. Dayton Templeton was a little under the weather, battling a little bug non-bad illness just sickness ... and Colton stepped up and did a really great job,” said Brummer.
Indeed, Rasmussen had a good night for the first start under the lights: 159 yards on five receptions, averaging nearly 32 yards a catch.
“I didn’t know I was going to be playing until (Friday), but Dayton’s been sick all week and I knew I’d have to step up ... and I’m glad I had the opportunity,” said Rasmussen. “The first (touchdown), I saw the pass and knew it was a touchdown right away. The second one, I didn’t know if I was going to catch it but once I did I was gone.”
And there were other underclassmen who stepped in: freshmen Xavier Darrow and Reid Woodward at right guard and offensive lineman, respectively; and sophomore Cohen Bruce as a guard.
“The younger guys stepped up and did a great job,” said Brummer.
The Trojans indeed were looking to spoil Creston’s playoff hopes, as the Panthers came in with a No. 15 RPI ranking and needed the win to have a chance at maintaining a chance at one of the four at-large spots.
Again, it was Hayes, who used some big plays by Hayes and his strong running back mates – they finished with 304 yards on 41 rushes for the night – to set up his scores. The first two were for 11 and 20 yards, then after Trojan quarterback Caden Andersen’s connection to Rasmussen, Hayes added a 3-yard scamper to make it 21-7 at halftime.
The Panthers broke it open in the second half, with a pair of 3-yard touchdown runs and a 43-yard pass to Derek Paup to make it 42-7.
Andersen was really good throwing the ball, with a season-high 285 yards on 16-of-29 passing and three touchdowns against just one intereption. His final touchdown, with 1:27 left, was to Carter Pellett for 26 yards.
But for all those underclassmen mentioned, it was indeed a strong group of seniors who helped carry and mentor what will be the future of Trojan football. And the impression them made on guys like Rasmussen definitely will pay dividends in the future.
“I think I learned to keep working and everything comes to an end eventually,” he said.