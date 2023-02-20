GLENWOOD – Who would have imagined the incredible, thrilling, amazing, exciting – use whatever superlative you can think of – comeback Atlantic had at halftime of its Iowa Class 3A substate quarterfinal game Monday night?
Down 32-14 at halftime to Glenwood and seeing their deficit increase to 20 just seconds into the third quarter, the Trojans made the second-half charge of the season in the third quarter, starting with a 16-3 run to slice what had seemed like an insurmountable Rams’ lead to make a game of it.
Boy, did they ever.
The game as close as five in the third quarter, and by golly the Trojans kept up the pressure and intensity, and a couple of key plays in the fourth quarter helped set up their first lead early in the fourth quarter.
That set the stage for a back-and-forth fourth quarter.
In the end, some Rams luck and a big home-run play spoiled what would have been the dream ending to this game, and they pulled away for a 60-55 game.
That home run play was a big inbounds play out of the time out, where Rams guard Caden Johnson was waiting for the long pass. He took it and went in for what turned out to be the key basket with less than 10 seconds left.
The Trojans hurried a three-point shot to try to force overtime, but the Rams got the rebound, and a pair of free throws clinched it.
But the Trojan comeback showed what heart and determination this team had, all season long. It was just that – hard work, heart and determination – that got them back into the game.
Especially after they were on the wrong end of a nightmarish second quarter wherein they were outscored 17-2.
“I’m proud of our guys, down 18 at half,” said coach Derek Hall following the comeback bid that had a thrilling conclusion. “We had a terrible second quarter where we scored just two points, but in the first half we weren’t being men, we weren’t getting downhill and attacking the basket, we were settling for too many threes and they were taking it to us.”
The second half was a different story, and a halftime pep talk, where Hall said he and his staff “ripped ‘em a new one,” sparked the team.
“The guys responded and we became men in 10 minutes, imagine that,” he said. “We started going to the basket and once we saw them going down we got a couple of easy kick-out threes and cashing those.
“I just challenged them, because they were taking it to us. We’re a much better defensive team than we were the first half,” said Hall. “Our offense fueled our defense and we hit some shots early, and got us dialed in and we played a lot better.”
After the second quarter, the Trojans returned the favor in the third, outscoring the Rams 18-5 and pulling to 37-32 with eight minutes to go.
The final frame was about as exciting as it gets.
Caden Andersen forced Glenwood into a five-second call at the 6:27 mark, and a big basket inside by Colton Rasmussen pulled the Trojans to within one, at 39-38 with 6:12 left. Then a Rams’ miss on a 1-and-1 later, the feed went to Rasmussen, and just outside the top of the key, he drilled a big three-point basket, and the Trojans led for the first time, at 41-39 with 5:12 left.
The Rams responded to tie the game on Caden Johnson’s one-and-bonus, but Rasmussen got the call again and another three, near the same spot as the one he just drilled, made it 44-41 Trojans.
It would be a battle the rest of the way, with neither team holding more than a three-point lead, and one big basket was Jayden Proehl’s 35-second shot-expiry beater to give the Trojans a 52-51 lead with 1:33 left.
Johnson, though, hit a big three-point shot for the Rams and they home team was up 54-52. While it turned out to be a lead they’d never relinquish, the Trojans kept firing back, and it was Proehl’s bucket with 20 seconds left that put them within one, at 56-55.
It all came down to the last possession, and it was Johnson that came through for the Rams.
“We just got misaligned there. Credit to them, they hit it,” said Hall of that last play.
But what a comeback finish and one that showed heart, grit and determination ... things that defined Atlantic all year long.
Colton Rasmussen finished with 20 points for the Trojans, after being held to just two before halftime. Nolan Waters, the point guard who came of age this season, finished with 14 points. Johnson’s game-high 22 points led the Rams.
“I’m just proud of our guys. With this team we were never out of it,” said Hall.
Atlantic finished with a 7-15 record, and they say goodbye to six seniors: Andersen, Proehl, Michael Hotze, Jackson McLaren, James McLaren and Carter Pellett.
“I’m super proud of how they banded together this year,” said Hall. “They all made big plays for us all year and came to work for us every single day. They put the team in the best position to win and I’m going to miss those guys.”
The underclassmen had a bunch of players step up, with Rasmussen, Waters, Kinnick Juhl and a bunch of junior varsity players who will help the Trojans reload.
“We went through our stuff this year but when the money was on the line and they needed the win, this team banded together as brothers. We had each others’ back ... what we preach all the time ... and let the chips fall where they may,” said Hall.