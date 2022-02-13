ATLANTIC – The summer rerun season on network television won't begin for a few months yet.
But for the Atlantic's girls' basketball team, a near rerun of their past two games against Shenandoah might be just as entertaining, if not satisfying.
The result – a 41-33 victory over the Fillies in Saturday's Iowa Class 3A regional quarterfinal contest – was definitely enough to grant coach Dan Vargason's team at least one more game to the 2021-2022 season. The next episo ... uh, we mean game ... is Wednesday against No. 5-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The Trojans beat the Fillies 47-37 and 49-37 in their two regular season meetings.
"It was very similar to the (other two games)," said Vargason, "where we went up a little early a little bit and then they cut it back into single digits and then we were able to get a little bit of a spread and win it."
There were subtle differences, of course.
The game started slowly for both teams, as neither was able to connect on anything put up. The Trojans struggled against Shenandoah's zone but still came away with a 6-4 lead after the first eight minutes.
The tide started to turn in favor of Atlantic in the second quarter. So what was it that made the difference, coach?
"Defensive intensity," he said. "I thought our energy wasn't great in the first part of the game. I'm sure you saw my head turn red. The biggest thing was our intensity. We weren't trapping the way we wanted and converting. We were doing a bit of standing.
"Give credit to our girls, because they cranked up the intensity on offense and defense, and cut beautifully and found the cutters and defensively we started to get the turnovers."
Madison Huddleson drained a three-point basket midway through the second quarter to open up a 13-8 lead for the Trojans, and a 6-0 run at the end of the first half gave the Trojans a 19-10 lead.
Shenandoah came swinging back, with Reese Spiegel hitting a long three-point shot to cut the Trojan lead to six, and the Fillies got the score to as close as 21-17 before Jada Jensen and Paytn Harter combined for 10 points to close out the third quarter on a 12-4 run and build a 33-21 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Trojan lead got as big as 16 on Harter's shot with 4:25 left, but the Fillies tried to make it interesting with three big three-point baskets from well beyond the arc, but the final margin was as close as things got as Caroline Rogers' bucket for Shenandoah with 1:41 left constituted the last points of the game.
Jensen had 14 points while Harter added 12 to lead Atlantic (9-13). Shenandoah closed the season 10-12.
And now, the focus turns to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Warriors, of the Missouri River Activities Conference, are 17-4 and played a largely metro schedule that includes Class 4A third-ranked Sioux City Heelan and Class 5A No. 13 Sioux City East.
Emma Salker (13.8 ppg, 7.6 rebounds) and Maddie Hinkel (11.6 ppg, 6.1 rebounds) are the top two threats for the Warriors.
Vargason said Saturday he hadn't seen any video of Sergeant Bluff-Luton as the primary focus was on advancing past Shenandoah.
"Basically, we're going to go into game as the underdog and we're just going to go in and play hard basketball and get the upset.