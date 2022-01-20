DES MOINES – The Atlantic basketball teams got a split on the road Thursday night on the court at Faith Baptist College in Des Moines, splitting with Grandview Christian.
The Trojan girls came through in a close game, rallying to pull over an exciting 46-43 victory over the Thunder. They had to overcome a 10-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to get the “W” in a battle of five-win teams.
The Trojans led 29-26 at halftime, but in the end didn’t let a 15-2 run by the Thunder faze them. Instead, the Trojans turned the tables on defense and held the Thunder scoreless the last six minutes of the game while chipping away at the deficit, before taking the lead for good in the final two minutes.
Jada Jensen had 20 points, making nine field goals on the night. Aubrey Guyer added 12 and Paytn Harter nine. The Trojan girls improved to 6-10 on the year, winners of two in a row. Haley Lane led GVC with 16.
In the boys’ game, the Trojans were really competitive against the state’s top-ranked team in Class 1A, leading the defending state champions as late as with six minutes left in the first half at 28-26.
GVC used some lightning-like runs in the second half to break the game open in the second half. From a mere eight-point lead at 45-37 at halftime, the Thunder bolted to a 73-47 lead after three quarters and raced away in goodbye gear to win 96-68.
Carter Pellett led the Trojans with 18 points, while Dayton Templeton and Colton Rasmussen each had 15 as the Trojans fell to 3-11. GVC had 32 from Manny Hammonds and 29 from Josh Baucum.
The Atlantic boys return to action Monday night at Creston. The game is a rematch of Dec. 10 contest won by the Panthers, 55-48.
The Atlantic girls are home Tuesday night against Shenandoah. The Trojans were 47-37 winners over the Mustangs on Dec. 21.