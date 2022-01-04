BOYS BASKETBALL
ACGC 47, Coon Rapids-Bayard 46: Miles Kading had the game-winning shot to push the Chargers over the Crusaders Monday night in Coon Rapids.
The Chargers trailed 14-6 after the first quarter, but cut the Crusaders’ lead in half to trail by just four, 24-20, at halftime. They took the lead in the third quarter, when the game was back and forth to the finish.
ACGC is now 6-1.
AHSTW 50, Treynor 49: Cole Scheffler’s three-point basket with 30 seconds remaining put the Vikings ahead to stay in a game Monday night that saw coach G.G. Harris’ team trail by 10 points.
The Vikings picked up just their second win over the Cardinals in their last 10 meetings and improved to 7-0 on the season, 6-0 in the Western Iowa Conference.
Treynor led 41-33 going into the fourth quarter before AHSTW mounted its comeback.
Kyle Sternberg had a game-high 27 points to lead the Vikings.
Lenox 81, Griswold 46: Kamron Brownlee led Griswold with 24 points in a battle of the Tigers won by Lenox Monday night in Griswold.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ACGC 26, Coon Rapids-Bayard 34: Reagan Carney had 16 points, Sophie Dorsey 12 and Alaina Bunde 10 to pace the Chargers past the Crusaders Monday night in Coon Rapids.
Carney and Mersadez Richter also were good on the boards with nine rebounds each.
Lenox 63, Griswold 24: Griswold trailed 42-12 at halftime and were never able to close the gap Monday night at home in a battle of the Tigers.
Treynor 53, AHSTW 20: The Lady Vikes were unable to stop the Treynor duo of Clara Teigland (18 points) and Alexa Schwartz (15 points) in a Western Iowa Conference loss Monday night.
AHSTW trailed 29-10 at halftime and fell further behind as the game went on.