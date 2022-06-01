ATLANTIC – A grand slam did it in Game 1 of Atlantic's doubleheader with Clarinda Tuesday night.
A 12-hit performance up and down the linehp in the nightcap capped the sweep against the Cardinals.
And strong pitching completed the night as the Trojans took care of business by disposing of the Cardinals, 8-1, 10-1 to open Hawkeye Ten Conference play for the 2022 season.
"A big goal of ours was to let the pitcher get into trouble herself and not swing at balls that we aren't confident hitting," said Jada Jensen, who had the Game 1 grand slam and went 2-for-4 in the nightcap with a pair of RBIs. We just wanted to come up to the plate super-confident and put the bat on the ball."
Madison Huddleson went 3-for-3 in the nightcap, including a double, and brought two runs home.
"We were watching the pitcher and allowing herself to get into trouble. We had to adjust to the pitcher and the slowness," she said. "If I hit well, I'm confident ... and tongiht I was confident."
Jensen's grand slam in the opener, coming in the fourth inning, was the big blow.
"I was down with two strikes and I just knew I needed to put the bat on the ball," she said of her first four-run four-bagger ever. "I didn't want to leave my teammates out on the bases in scoring position. We were lucky it went over the fence."
The Trojans had just one error on the night.
"We cleaned up some things and we came focused," said Jensen. "We tried to work on our defense from the start, unlike (against) Ballard (a 9-7 loss) and we stepped up really well."
"I thought that was a key point in the game," added Huddleson.
Zoey Kirchhoff gave up one hit and struck out eight in 4-2/3 innings in the opener, while Malena Woodward picked up the win with her three-hit, four strikeout performance. Riley Wood worked 5-1/3 innings of relief over both games, striking out five while allowing just one hit.
The Trojans improved to 3-1 on the season with the conference opening two victories, prior to today's games with Denison-Schleswig.