AUDUBON – Tri-Center wouldn’t go away easily in Friday’s Iowa Class 1A regional first-round game vs. Audubon.
The Wheelers finally made them go away, using some clutch pitching and defense to get the job done, and as a result advance through the post-season after the 7-3 win on the Wheelers’ home field.
It was a 12-strikeout performance by Alexis Obermeier that was the highlight, as picked up her 200th strikeout of the 2023 season.
After shaking off a pair of errors that led to an unearned Trojan run in the top of the first, Audubon got three runs in both the first and second innings to establish control.
A wild pitch sent Mattie Nielsen home for the tying run, and then took the lead for good off an RBI by Michelle Brooks. Payton Gust drew a walk to send Obermeier home for the 3-1 lead. Three more runs came in the second, with a two-run RBI double by Kali Irlmeier and Brooks’ single to send in another run for a 6-1 lead.
Tri-Center had baserunners in each of the first six innings. The Trojans began making a move in the sixth with two runs, both unearned as a two-out overthrow to first send the runners home. But Obermeier got a strikeout to end the threat, and grounders to shortstop and the mound sandwiched a strikeout in the seventh.
The Wheelers also had plenty of chances to break the game open, with at least two runners reaching in five of their six at-bats.
Audubon racked up 13 hits. Brooks, Irlmeier, Addie Hocker, Jordan Porsch and Nielsen each collected multiple hits, with Brooks going 3-for-4 at the plate.
Audubon is now 16-8 and will play Exira-EHK in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday, July 5, at Kimballton. Game time is 5 p.m.