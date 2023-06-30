Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Audubon junior Alexis Obermeier has been on a roll in the pitcher’s circle this summer. In an Iowa Class 1A regional first-round game against Tri-Center Friday, June 30, Obermeier struck out her 200th batter she’s faced this season. It was part of a 12-strikeout performance as the Wheelers went on to defeat the Trojans 7-3, and advance to a Class 1A regional quarterfinal against their neighbors to the west, Exira-EHK, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Kimballton.