ATLANTIC – The trend toward more golfers at even or better than par after Day 1 of the Tournament of Champions continues.
After play had concluded Friday, 10 golfers in the Open Division were at or under par on the par-69 Atlantic Golf & Country Club Course, and it was a two-time runner up who led the field.
Zach Christianson had the day's best score of 64, five under par. He had a sensational 30 on the front nine, and finished with a 34 on the back side. That put him two strokes ahead of Matt Haley, who had a 32 and 34 on the front and back ends. Alec Fuhs was in third with a 67 (35-31), while Ross Martens, Jake Olsen and Evan Smith were all at 68.
Finishing with the even-par 69 were Alex Bireline, Elijah Block, Bill Bunce and Avery Fuhs. Matt Weresh, last year's champion, finished Day 1 with a 70; he's tied with four others.
A year ago, five golfers in the Open Division were 68 or better and four others shot at even for the first two rounds on opening day of the three-day tournament. In 2021, just three were at or under par.
The second and third days of the Tournament of Champions are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. both today and Sunday. Play is expected to wrap up around 4 p.m. Sunday, with awards sometime around then. All times are weather-pending.
SENIOR, SUPER SENIOR
Dustin McLaren, twin brother of defending senior champion Darby McLaren, finished with a 70 to finish as the Day 1 leader, putting him one stroke ahead of Chris Nelson and Scott Retzlaff.
Dustin put together rounds of 34 and 36 to arrive at his leading score. It was 38-35 for Nelson and 33-38 for Retzlaff. Darby McLaren, the defending champion, is three strokes back with a 73.
Super Senior leader is John Willmore, with rounds of 33 and 36 to come to his even-par 69 score. Rick Thompson had a 70 and Rick Carter a 71 to round out the top-3.