COUNCIL BLUFFS – The second five players off your basketball bench can often tell a lot about your team.
During the Atlantic boys' basketball team's practice last week, it was the three that are normally first off the bench in a varsity contest – Caden Andersen, Lane Nelson and Jackson McLaren – and two stalwarts, Ryder Burk and Jayden Proehl, who were kicking it in practice and out-doing in most every way the starters.
Coach Derek Hall took note of this and issued a challenge to the top 10 in his rotation during Thursday's practice, in preparation for Friday's Hawkeye Ten Conference game against Council Bluffs St. Albert.
"We're going to play a 10-minute game. Whoever wins gets to start (Friday)," he said.
Atlantic's second five won over the first five. They got to start against St. Albert.
And they took full advantage of the opportunity.
Anderson got inside for the Trojans for the first score. After spotting the Falcons the only tie of the game, it was the Trojans who took control early – five points by Proehl sandwiching a bucket by McLaren – and even when the usual starters started mixing in, they never surrendered the lead.
Everyone on the team, from the starters to the subs, had a hand in this one, a convincing 57-43 victory over the Falcons that gave them their second win of the week.
The win allowed Atlantic to split on the night, as the Trojan girls fell earlier in the evening, 48-27.
"They just came out and played like they had been in practice the last couple of days, and really, the last week and a half or so," said Hall, whose team improved to 5-11 on the year. "They deserved the opportunity and they came out and cranked it up from the git-go."
That they did. The Trojans withstood everything the Falcons tried to throw in front of them, only allowing their hosts to pull to within two on a couple of second-quarter occasions.
Proehl ended with five points in his first starting role, all in those first couple of minutes, and that set the foundation.
And when the starters filtered in, there was no let-up. Carter Pellett had a game-high 15 points, all in the second half with three three-pointers, while Dayton Templeton added 14 on the night as seven Trojans got into the scoring column.
Michael Hotze had his moment to shine as well, most notably preventing a Falcon shot from getting off before the third-quarter buzzer. And everyone else was engaged in the game.
And the number of assists are trending upward. Hall thought there may have been 15 on the night, compared to five or six early in the year.
"I thought the next guys who came in took it up to the next level," said Hall. "It's always a team game, but ... Dayton Templeton was a dude tonight, whether that was rebounding or taking care of the ball, and Carter Pellett had a great run there in the third quarter."
Carter White led St. Albert with nine points.
The Trojans travel to Perry for a non-conference game.
GIRLS GAME
The girls' game saw the proverbial lid on the basket for the Trojans in the early going, and they never could quite recover from a 7-0 first quarter deficit.
Yes, it was a football-type score, as St. Albert also seemed to have their problems getting the ball through the net. But, that's how it went, and while the Trojans were still in the game at halftime at 16-6, it was an uphill climb the whole night.
"St. Albert came to play," said coach Dan Vargason. "They smothered us defensively, and we settled for jump shots and when jump shots don't fall it can be frustrating. We got blocked a little bit ... and it was hard to get going.
"Second quarter we did a little bit better getting back into the paint," he continued. "Defensively, the first half I thought we defended well. If you told me we were only going to be down double digits and still hold them to 16 points I wouldn't have believed you. But I thought we played defense well the second quarter."
It was intensity that had Vargason most concerned.
"We were not able to get into any sort of rhythm and credit them for outplaying us tonight," he said.
Paytn Harter had 13 points as a Trojan-team high. Pearl Reisz, the Saintes' lone senior, had a Senior Night worth remembering with 17 points, a game-high.
The Trojans fell to 7-11 on the year and will now regroup to host Red Oak on Tuesday.