Weather was the big winner in Tuesday’s Hawkeye Ten Conference doubleheader pitting Atlantic against visiting Harlan.
It began as a lightning delay, but within 15 minutes of play being stopped, it began raining very hard, and high winds and pea-sized hail also blew through. There were multiple reports of street flooding and tree branches down as well throughout Atlantic.
Play was stopped for the evening, with the Trojans trailing the Cyclones in both games – 2-1 in softball at the bottom of the third, 8-1 for baseball going into the fourth inning.
There was no immediate word on when the games will be resumed.