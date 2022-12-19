Atlantic senior Brenden Casey has been selected to play in the 2023 Iowa Shrine Bowl next summer.
top story
PREP FOOTBALL: Atlantic's Casey selected for Shrine Bowl
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- The Board of Adjustment is last hope to save the Atlantic Theater
- Fatal Accident North of Carroll Thursday
- PREP BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls win, Trojan boys fall against Kuemper
- Area Police Reports
- Elk Horn’s Own Toy Story
- Adair Police Chief Indicted on Federal Gun Charges
- Former Harlan Teacher accused of sexual exploitation of a student
- Secretary Naig Encourages Ag Census Participation
- COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Iowa Western nails down NJCAA national championship
- VanAernam of Exira re-elected to serve on Iowa State Fair Board
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.