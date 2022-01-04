LOGAN – Atlantic-CAM went 2-1 on the night in duals at Logan-Magnolia High School Tuesday night, falling just short of a victory against the host Panthers but dominating OA-BCIG and Woodbine.
In the highlight dual meet of the night, the Panthers won seven contested matches on the night, the Trojans six. Both teams had four pins, with the Trojans getting victories by fall from Aiden Smith (106), Ethan Follmann (126), Easton O’Brien (132) and Jarrett Armstrong (182).
The difference was in bonus points in Lo-Ma’s wins, with technical fall wins at 120 and 152 by the Reisz brothers, Corbin (120) and Wyatt (152) to go along with a decision; the Trojans had just a pair of decision wins in their other victories, both of them close.
Outcome: Logan-Magnolia 37, Atlantic-CAM 36.
The Trojans made up for things in the two dominating wins, 72-10 over OA-BCIG and 84-0 over Woodbine. Smith, Cruz Weaver (120), Easton O’Brien (132), Tanner O’Brien (152), Owen Hoover (152), Kadin Stutzman (170), Armstrong and Nathan Keiser (285) all had pinfall victories over the Falcons.
Dante Hedrington (145), Tanner O’Brien and Stutzman each needed 1:30 or less to get pinfall wins in the only contested matches against the Tigers.
The Trojans travel Thursday to Harlan for a Hawkeye Ten Conference triangular that also involves Denison-Schleswig.
Logan-Magnolia Quad
Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Logan
Logan-Magnolia 37, Atlantic-CAM 36
182: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) pinned Jordan Kerger 2:30. 195: Dylan Oviatt (LM) dec. Brenden Casey 4-2. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) dec. Caleb Hiatt 5-2. 285: Rex Johnsen (LM) pinned Nathan Keiser 0:43. 106: Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Gavin Kiger 3:20. 113: Josh Hass (Atl) dec. Jacob Downey 7-5. 120: Corbin Reisz (LM) tech. fall Cruz Weaver 6:00. 126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) pinned Kai Carritt 0:48. 132: Easton O’Brien (Atl) pinned Tarick Rowe 1:48. 138: Sean Thompson (LM) pinned AC Roller 1:06. 145: Calvin Collins (LM) pinned Dante Hedrington 1:30. 152: Wyatt Reisz (LM) tech. fall Tanner O’Brien 5:15. 160: Gavin Maguire (LM) pinned Owen Hoover 1:13. 170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) won by forfeit
Atlantic-CAM 72, OA-BCIG 10
170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) pinned Zach Hemer 0:53. 182: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) pinned Gavin Remer 0:12. 195: Brenden Casey (Atl) won by forfeit. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) won by forfeit. 285: Nathan Keiser (Atl) pinned Kaleb Taylor 0:45.106: Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Myles Beck 2:49. 113: Josh Hass (Atl) won by forfeit. 120: Cruz Weaver (Atl) pinned Dayton Ullrich 4:32. 126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) won by forfeit. 132: Easton O’Brien (Atl) pinned Blake Corbin 1:14. 138: Beau Nieman (OA-BCIG) pinned Dante Hedrington 0:58. 145: Landon Veit (OA-BCIG) maj. dec. Brent Masker 14-4. 152: Tanner O’Brien (Atl) pinned Karsen Hoefling 1:36. 160: Owen Hooever (Atl) pinend Kolby Wulf 2:43
Atlantic-CAM 84, Woodbine 0
195: Brenden Casey (Atl) won by forfeit. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) won by forfeit. 285: Nathan Keiser (Atl) won by forfeit. 106: Aiden Smith (Atl) won by forfeit. 113: Josh Hass (Atl) won by forfeit. 120: Cruz Weaver (Atl) won by forfeit. 126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) won by forfeit. 132: Easton O’Brien (Atl) won by forfeit. 138: AC Roller (Atl) won by forfeit. 145: Dante Hedrington (Atl) pinned Thomas Tremel 0:36. 152: Tanner O’Brien (Atl) pinned Nate Wright 1:30. 160: Owen Hoover (Atl) won by forfeit. 170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) pinned Tony Kuker 0:43. 182: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) won by forfeit.