Atlantic’s trailblazing season in girls’ basketball has earned the Trojans homecourt advantage, at least through the upcoming Iowa Class 3A semifinals.
As the apparent No. 2 seed in Region 5, the Trojans – now 15-4 on the year and ranked 15th in the new iowa Class 3A poll – drew Clarinda as a first-round opponent, in pairings announced by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union earlier this week.
The first-round game is Saturday, Feb. 11, at Atlantic High School. A win there will guarantee the Trojans a semifinal home game against either Harlan or Red Oak, to be played Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Fifth-ranked Des Moines Christian is the top seed in the regional, drawing Van Meter in their first-round game. The Bulldogs, however, are no slouches as they took the Lions to the wire before bowing, 50-42, earlier this week.
Clarke and Shenandoah meet in the other game in the top half of the bracket. The regional semifinal on that side is at Des Moines Christian school in Urbandale.
The regional final will be played on the highest-ranked team’s home court at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. The winner earns a trip to the state tournament, Feb. 27-March 4 at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines. For the Trojans, a regional championship would mean their first trip ever to the Well, as the last time the school reached the state tournament was in 2004, when still played at Veterans Memorial Arena.
OTHER CLASSES
CLASS 1A
Region 4: Audubon and Exira-EHK are both in this region, with the Spartans one of two teams drawing byes, Remsen-St. Marys the other. Audubon will travel to Coon Rapids-Bayard in the first round Thursday, Feb. 9, with the winner playing River Valley or Sioux City Siouxland Christian. Meantime, Ar-We-Va and Woodbury Central play each other at Westside, the winner getting Exira-EHK Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Elk Horn. Semifinals are Friday, Feb. 17, at Elk Horn.
Remsen St. Mary’s is the other host, with LeMars Gehlen Catholic, George-Little Rock, Kingsley-Pierson, South O’Brien, Hull Trinity Christian and Harris-Lake Park the other teams. Regional finals will be played at a site to be determined on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Region 5: CAM, Griswold and Riverside all have first-round assignments.
The Cougars are on the top half of the bracket, hosting Orient-Macksburg on Tuesday, Feb. 9, with the winner facing either Tri-Center or West Harrison at Anita. Boyer Valley and Whiting battle in a first-round game, with Westwood Sloan the opponent of that winner. Westwood, of Sloan, is the site of the regional semifinal.
Griswold travels to Riverside for its first-round game on Feb. 9, the winner to battle Woodbine. Stanton vs. Hamburg and Murray vs. East Union are the other first-round matchups. Woodbine will host through the semifinals, and the regional final is Wednesday, Feb. 22, at a site to be determined.
CLASS 2A
Region 7: ACGC will host Ogden in a first-round game Saturday, Feb. 11, with the winner taking on Treynor in the regional quarterfinal Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Treynor. Interstate 35 of Truro, Southwest Valley and Nodaway Valley are in that half of the bracket, with the semifinal Friday, Feb. 17, at Treynor.
Panorama is the top seed in the upper half of the bracket, with Woodward-Granger, West Central Valley, Mount Ayr and Central Decatur the other teams. The regional final is Wednesday, Feb. 22, at a site to be determined.
Region 8: AHSTW will host Missouri Valley in a first-round game Saturday, Feb. 11, with the winner traveling to Underwood for the regional quarterfinal on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Logan-Magnolia and Carroll Kuemper Catholic are other teams on that side of the bracket, with Underwood serving as semifinal host on Friday, Feb. 17.
Pocahontas Area is the top team on the other side of the bracket, with IKM-Manning, East Sac County, South Central Calhoun and Manson-Northwest Webster the other teams. Pocahontas is the semifinal host, and the regional final is Tuesday, Feb. 22.