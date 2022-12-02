BOYS WRESTLING
CAM 24, Lenox 21: In a dual match that was the first for both schools as their own stand-alone programs, the Cougars picked up the victory.
Brayden Chester picked up a win at 145 pounds for the program's first contested-match victory since resuming wrestling on its own. Also competing in matches, but falling, were Tristan Becker (138), Owen Oover (182) and Gunnar Nammany (220), while Kegan Corghan (132) Gabe Rouse (160) and Owen Hoover (182) were also in uniform and won by forfeit. The forfeit wins proved to be the difference in the win.
The Cougars had been competing with Atlantic for the past 15 years before the sharing agreement was not renewed earlier this year.
Woodbine Quadrangular: AHSTW went 1-1 while Audubon dropped both their dual matches at a triangular meet Thursday night at Woodbine.
The Vikings beat the host Tigers 66-12, with contested victories coming from Dayden Moertl (152), Kayden Baxter (160), Blake Akers (170) and Sawyer Kiesel (285), all by pin. In a 43-36 loss to Logan-Magnolia, the Vikings got five pinfall wins, including Tucker Osbahr (120), Gatlin Gettler (126), Blake Akers (170), Logan Heller (182) and Nate Jorgensen (195).
Audubon lost to Logan-Magnolia 78-6 and Woodbine 27-24. Alex Hansen picked up the lone contested-match victory for the Wheelers against the Panthers, a 42-second pinfall win at 145 pounds. Carson Perdew picked up a pinfall victory at 170 pounds for the lone contested-match win in a forfeit-filled dual with Woodbine.
ACGC Quadrangular: The Chargers picked up their first dual meet win of the year with a 54-30 win over East Union. Charlie Christensen (106) and Chase Slaybaugh (113) both picked up pinfall victories for ACGC, as other wins came by forfeit.
The Chargers also lost 63-15 to Nodaway Valley and 47-36 to West Central Valley. Tegan Slaybaugh (120) was the Chargers' lone contested-match winner against Nodaway Valley, while Chase (113) and Tegan Slaybaugh, along with Angel Martinez (132) and Brexton Schneiter (145) won by pinfall in contested matches against the Wildcats.
Clarinda Triangular: Griswold got a pinfall victory from 138-pounder Mason Steinhoff as the Tigers' lone contested-match win in a 48-12 loss to Clarinda Thursday night.
The Tigers also dropped a 78-6 dual to Maryville (Mo.).
GIRLS WRESTLING
Lenox Meet: The SWAT Wrestling Team picked up their first dual win of the season with a 57-12 victory over Creston Thursday night at Lenox.
The Valkyries picked up five pinfall wins, including Maddie McCoy, Evy Marln, Mia South, Rio Johnson and Nevaeh Duranceau. Quincy Sorensen also recorded a decision win.
Treynor Thursday Night Smackdown: Bella Canada placed first in her weight class with a pinfall victory at the Thursday Night Smackdown event in Treynor.
Audubon also competed at the event, with Kori Sybesma taking second in her weight class as the Wheelers' top finisher. Jordan Mulford, Rachael Rynearson, Laura McCarville and Emily Foran all were fourth.