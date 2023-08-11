IOWA MEN
BEAT VALENCIA
VALENCIA, Spain – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team earned its second win of the foreign tour, defeating the Valencia All-Stars, 119-83.
The Hawkeyes jumped out to a 10-2 lead, courtesy of freshman Ladji Dembele scoring the team’s first five points. Iowa took control of a back-and-forth quarter and led 30-23 after one. The Hawkeyes broke the game open in the second quarter with hot three-point shooting and lockdown defense, taking a 62-39 lead into the halftime break.
Iowa was led by junior Payton Sandfort, who registered a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Tony Perkins finished with 16 points. Freshman Owen Freeman earned a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds.
Five other Hawkeyes got into double-figure scoring, including sophomore Dasonte Bowen (13), freshman Brock Harding (12), and the trio of fifth-year Ben Krikke, sophomore Josh Dix, and freshman Pryce Sandfort (11). Dembele wrapped up his first game of the tour with eight points and 11 rebounds.
The Hawkeyes outrebounded Valencia by 40 and collected eight steals and four blocked shots. As a team, Iowa shot 46.9% from the floor and knocked down 15 three-pointers. The Hawkeyes had 19 assists to 11 turnovers.
WOMEN DOUBLE
UP CROATIA
SPLIT, Croatia – The University of Iowa women’s basketball team dropped KK Tresnjevka 2009 (Croatian Club Team), 106-53 in its second contest of the Foreign Tour.
Seven Hawkeyes notched seven or more points with Senior Caitlin Clark leading all scorers with 30 points and going 6-of-13 from 3-point range. Molly Davis was Iowa’s second leading scorer with 17 points and an efficient 7-of-9 from the field.
Iowa took control of the game in the second quarter, the Hawkeyes went into halftime up, 58-30. Sydney Affolter was one point short of her second double-double overseas and finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Hannah Stuelke 15 points and four boards in just 17 minutes of action.
The Hawkeyes shot 40-of-84 from the field and hit 15 three pointers. Iowa assisted on 25 shots compared to CCT’s 13. Iowa outrebounded the Croatian Club Team, 56-38. 11 Hawkeyes entered the scoring column in Thursday’s contest.
“We’re not really having to run our offense because our transition is so good right now,” said P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder. “We were just taking what the defense gave us. Molly (Davis) was fantastic today. The way she was moving the ball and shooting it was fun to watch.”
COMING UP
The Iowa women will wrap up their tour Sunday with a game against the Croatian All-Stars at 1:30 p.m. (CDT). The men take on the Barcelona All-Stars at noon Monday (CDT).
Games are not scheduled to be streamed, but fans can stay updated via hawkeyesports.com, and @IowaHoops and @IowaWBB social media channels for updates.