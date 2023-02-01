RED OAK – Jackson McLaren admitted something after Tuesday night’s game against Red Oak.
“I never was a big scorer before,” he said.
His scores were big ... real big in the Trojans’ Hawkeye Ten battle against the Tigers.
Down low, up high and off rebound-to-putbacks aplenty, the Trojan senior came alive, scoring 25 points and a lot of clutch shots that led to 17 second-half points.
But the biggest score of the game may have been from teammate Colton Rasmussen.
The Tigers had just tied the score at 75-apiece off a three-point shot from sharpshooter Max DeVries, the kid that helped lead them to a state tournament spot a year ago.
But out of a time out, Rasmussen took the inbound feed near halfcourt from Caden Andersen. He beat his man and, just to the left of the key, made the 18-foot shot with five seconds left to put the Trojans in the lead, 77-75.
Red Oak managed to break the half-court man defense and the pass went to DeVries, who was on the outside of the arc near the left baseline. The Trojans disrupted the shot, DeVries’ shot bounced off the rim, and the Trojans got their revenge over the Tigers in their gym.
Red Oak had won an earlier overtime battle by a nearly identical score, 77-74, on Jan. 17, in Atlantic’s gym.
“It’s a great feeling, especially when my teammates see that I have won the matchup and they keep feeding to me, and I keep doing my job,” said McLaren. “I wasn’t successful at the free throw lone but I carried most of my weight down low and just making those tough finishes.”
Rasmussen was pretty good, too, with his 22 points, including what turned out to be the game-winner.
“Tonight, I felt things as a team we keep playing good,” he said. “They made a little comeback, but we just kept holding them off.”
While DeVries did get the last shot off, it wasn’t exactly a clean look.
“We weren’t going to foul him behind the three-point line, and we did our job,” said Rasmussen. “He coughed it up so that’s good for us.”
Atlantic, winners now of three in a row to improve to 7-11, led almost the whole their biggest advantage being 11 in the second half, and they answered every Red Oak run.
It was DeVries – he finished with 25 points – who tied the game at 75-apiece on a long three with under a minute left, but the Trojans found a way to win a close game with Rasmussen’s big bucket and the last defensive stand.
“It feels great, especially when they came down and beat us on our home court,” said McLaren. “It feels really great to beat any team, especially when they beat you first.”
GIRLS PULL AWAY
In the girls’ half of the doubleheader, Atlantic didn’t play particularly well, and even trailed Red Oak 3-1 with five minutes left.
It was a slow start in the first half, but eventually the Trojans got going by midway through the second quarter, then finally burst out with a second half-opening 10-0 run to build a 33-13 lead and coast to the 57-20 victory.
Not a particularly pretty game, thought the coaching staff, and maybe a little sloppy in the first half, but the Trojans were never really threatened and coasted to win No. 15 on the year.
“We cranked it up and the first two possessions were layup-layup for us out of our pressure. Our girls battled and we found a way to win,” said coach Dan Vargason.
Aubrey Guyer had 21 points while Paytn Harter added 17 and Jada Jensen 11 to lead the way. The Trojans held the Tigers to seven second-half points.
Friday night, the Trojans host Denison-Schleswig.